Russian special services prevented six terrorist attacks in the first three months of 2018, FSB Director Aleksandr Bortnikov said at Tuesday's session of Russia's National Counter-Terrorism Committee. Bortnikov noted that at least three of the thwarted attacks - in Ingushetia, Bashkiria and Saratov Region - In February, Russian security agents detained two members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, formerly ISIS) who intended to stage an attack at a polling station in Ingushetia. In March, they detained two members of a radical group and seized explosives that terrorists wanted to plant at a polling station in Bashkiria. Also in March, several members of IS who planned an attack on a local shopping mall were killed in Saratov Region. The FSB director emphasized that international terrorists have not ceased their attempts to transfer their activities onto Russian territory.