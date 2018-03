© Public relations center of Federal Security Service / Sputnik



A statement on Sunday's operation was released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), although it gave few details.Saratov is around 800km to the southeast of Moscow.In February, the FSB prevented a string of terrorist attacks targeting public places and public transport in St. Petersburg. Earlier that month, the security forces eliminated a terrorist suspect linked to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, who was plotting a high-profile attack during the 2018 presidential election. Another terrorist attack targeting the vote and New Year's festivities was thwarted in mid-December last year.In 2017 alone, the security services foiled more than 60 terrorism-related plots, including 18 attacks, according to the FSB's director and head of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, Aleksandr Bortnikov.