Puppet Masters
Russian FSB eliminates ISIS member who plotted terror attack on Russian presidential election day
RT
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 09:18 UTC
An FSB Special Forces team has foiled "the activities of an Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS] member who planned a terrorist attack in Nizhny Novgorod," the agency said in a statement on Thursday.
"According to the intelligence collected, the terrorist - a citizen of a neighboring state - was preparing the attack on the day of [the] Russian presidential election," it added.
The suspect opened fire at the FSB team trying to apprehend him but was shot dead, according to law enforcement.
A high-power improvised explosive device as well as firearms and ammunition have been found at the terrorist's location.
The 2018 Russian presidential election is scheduled to take place on March 18. The incumbent president, Vladimir Putin, and a number of politicians have already announced their bids.
In mid-December last year, the FSB said it foiled bomb plots targeting the presidential election and New Year's festivities.
The bombings were planned by members of an Islamic State-affiliated group. Three citizens of central Asian countries were arrested, and two AK-47 assault rifles, two improvised bombs, and other explosive materials were seized during the operation.
Later in the month, the FSB thwarted a series of weekend bombings targeting iconic Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg.
The attacks were planned to involve "a suicide bomber blowing [himself] up inside the religious facility and the murder of civilians with improvised explosive devises in places of mass gatherings," an FSB statement said at the time.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Russian FSB eliminates ISIS member who plotted terror attack on Russian presidential election day
- Will Congress confront the Deep State?
- Surprise poll: DACA amnesty a deal killer for Trump's strongest supporters
- New book by endocrinologist: 'The Hacking of the American Mind: The Science Behind the Corporate Takeover of Our Bodies and Brains'
- The alphabet agencies: Mass surveillance and the memory hole
- MSNBC cream puff suggests Nunes is 'Russian agent' because FISA memo hurts his feelings
- New heights of insanity: The real reasons behind Washington's 'Kremlin Report'
- Vegas shooting: Investigators question 'person of interest' who sold ammunition to shooter
- Mapping the swamp: The size, scope and resistance of the US administrative state
- Top House Dem reveals that House Intel Committee is formally investigating FBI, DOJ
- Descendants of top Soviet officials are freaks, why?
- BBC investigation finds Taliban militants are active on 70% of Afghan territory
- But wait, look over here! A second Trump-Russia dossier being assessed by FBI
- SOTT Focus: How The US Empire Has Colluded With al-Qaeda For 30 Years To Bring Terror To The World
- US gov investigating Apple over intentionally slowing down older model phones
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos buys all he can: Grocery chains, newspapers - now venturing into health care
- 'Ghost texts' retrieved by forensic experts, since apparently the FBI is incompetent
- Creepy landlord caught on film offering to waive rent for women that had sex with him
- Venezuela president Maduro announces date for pre-sale of new 'petro' cryptocurrency
- As proxy war with China continues, the US color revolution has begun in Thailand
- Russian FSB eliminates ISIS member who plotted terror attack on Russian presidential election day
- Will Congress confront the Deep State?
- The alphabet agencies: Mass surveillance and the memory hole
- MSNBC cream puff suggests Nunes is 'Russian agent' because FISA memo hurts his feelings
- New heights of insanity: The real reasons behind Washington's 'Kremlin Report'
- Mapping the swamp: The size, scope and resistance of the US administrative state
- Top House Dem reveals that House Intel Committee is formally investigating FBI, DOJ
- Descendants of top Soviet officials are freaks, why?
- But wait, look over here! A second Trump-Russia dossier being assessed by FBI
- SOTT Focus: How The US Empire Has Colluded With al-Qaeda For 30 Years To Bring Terror To The World
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos buys all he can: Grocery chains, newspapers - now venturing into health care
- 'Ghost texts' retrieved by forensic experts, since apparently the FBI is incompetent
- Venezuela president Maduro announces date for pre-sale of new 'petro' cryptocurrency
- As proxy war with China continues, the US color revolution has begun in Thailand
- John Pilger discusses mainstream media and imperial power
- Rouhani: Iranian leaders must listen to the people
- What the hell are we still doing in Syria?
- Sochi Congress agrees to create 150-member Syrian constitutional committee
- ACLU First Amendment victory: Judge blocks Kansas law that targets boycotting Israel
- Retired Rear Admiral Chorev: Hezbollah suicide ships could target Israeli assets
- Surprise poll: DACA amnesty a deal killer for Trump's strongest supporters
- Vegas shooting: Investigators question 'person of interest' who sold ammunition to shooter
- BBC investigation finds Taliban militants are active on 70% of Afghan territory
- US gov investigating Apple over intentionally slowing down older model phones
- Creepy landlord caught on film offering to waive rent for women that had sex with him
- Eating their own: Perpetual liberal victims just accused the New York Times of being a white supremacist, Nazi paper
- Hawaiian officials resign, wrong button-pushing employee fired over false missile alert
- Ultra-nationals swear in vigilante brigade to 'enforce Ukrainian order' in streets of Kiev
- Hypocrite: Dem Senator Gillibrand outraged at Trump's alleged 'sexism' - but changes tune over Bill Clinton scandals
- Yankees, get the hell out! Iraqis outraged after US-led coalition kills 8, injures 20 in botched air strike
- Not for the faint-hearted - Chinese snow sweeper clears skywalk at 2,000 meters height
- Teenage girl killed along Turkish border in missile attack from Kurdish militants in Syria
- Sweden grants Iraqi man custody of children he conceived with 13 year old cousin he married and raped
- Amtrak train carrying Republican Congressmen derails after colliding with garbage truck
- Israeli group suing two New Zealanders for convincing pop star Lorde to cancel Tel Aviv concert
- CBS News poll: Three quarters approve of Trump's State of the Union address
- More male BBC presenters will get a pay raise; new report finds no bias against female staff
- Oxford University Islamic scholar accused of rape arrested in Paris
- Show this short video to anyone who still thinks White Helmets are 'heroes'
- Almost half of viewers responded positively to Trump's SOTU speech
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown hominins discovered in India
- Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Untold story of the Pentagon Papers co-conspirators
- Come meet the CIA: Drugs, guns and money
- Syphilis-ridden 18th century mummy found in Swiss church is relative of Boris Johnson
- Archaeologists discover 10,000-year-old drawing tool
- The not-so-secret life of the late Mathilde Krim
- Poisoned toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel linked to 2,700 assassination operations during its 70 year existence, far more than any other western country
- Cycles of History: 2018 brings echoes of Europe's nationalist rebellions of 1848
- The origins of the 1959 Mt. Kenya Safari Club and its possible changing tides: 'Safari Club II' what is it?
- Brief history of the Ukrainians
- Has the mysterious Voynich manuscript finally been deciphered?
- "Wanted for treason" flyer distributed in Dallas before JFK's assassination
- British archaeologists find 10,000-year-old 'crayon' in Scarborough
- Oldest known Homo sapiens remains outside Africa unearthed in Israeli cave
- Bergman book: Israel planned to shoot down passenger jet in Arafat assassination plot
- Putin's message at annual Leningrad siege World War 2 memorial: Never again
- 1.7-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks from North America found in Australia
- Two narratives, one reality: J.M.N. Jeffries' long-lost account of how the Zionists stole Palestine
- A major earthquake in California is long overdue
- World's first talking killer whale: Wikie the orca mimics human speech saying 'hello' and 'bye bye'
- The Earth's magnetic poles may reverse soon
- Scientists discover million-year-old hidden 'nursery' of Hammerhead Sharks in Galapagos
- Unexpected find by robots exploring undersea volcanic eruption
- Lunar Eclipse on January 31st
- Paleontologists excited to make rare find of bus-size dinosaur in Egypt
- Is there a storage device for memories somewhere in the brain?
- Ancient Eurasian DNA sequencing is revealing links with modern humans
- Majority of Americans 'not comfortable' with self-driving cars - poll
- Retirement causes short term memory to rapidly decline, warn scientists
- Scientists find 'happy' secret to improve your running endurance
- 'Zombie Defender, kills zombies or your money back': Musk promotes $500 flamethrower
- Robocar: Ford's AI upgrades leaves no hiding place for bad drivers
- The FDA approves robotic exoskeleton
- Facebook censorship: Here's how to make sure you still see posts by your favorite sites
- Looking at pupil size in sleeping mice yields surprises
- Researchers devise method to determine when a cell has 'cashed' RNA 'checks' written by active genes
- The deal with diesel cars: Analysis shows they're less expensive but also less reliable than petrol
- Facts and names eluding you? Blame the left side of your brain
- Cold weather kills 53 in Taiwan
- Wettest January in history in Broome, Western Australia
- At 144 inches and counting, Erie in Pennsylvania is nearing seasonal snowfall record
- Greenland getting colder says 15 years of data but global warmists 'fill in the gaps' to convince themselves otherwise
- Summer snowfall hits Tasmania, Australia (VIDEO)
- M6.1 earthquake rocks Afghanistan with tremors felt in Delhi, one killed, eight injured
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Snows through North Africa, Canary Islands and Middle East (VIDEO)
- Motorists halted by heavy ash fall from Mayon Volcano, Philippines
- Man bitten by bull shark in Cone Bay, Western Australia
- Floods and landslides affect 13,000 people in Guatemala
- Gale force winds batter Gibraltar
- Large sinkhole nearly swallows car in San Francisco Bay area
- Extreme winter weather in China forces thousands of evacuations as heavy snowfall and ice cause chaos across the country
- Mudslide and flood risk high as atmospheric river soaks coastal British Columbia
- Paris floods: Seine river reaches peak of four metres above its normal level, though more rain is expected (VIDEO)
- Lightning bolt kills family of five in Namibia
- Dead whale washes up at Fernandina Beach, Florida
- Rare January waterspout evolves into tornado over Humboldt Bay, California (VIDEO)
- Shallow 6.6 magnitude earthquake southwest of Africa
- Lowest temperature ever recorded for Bangladesh
- Giant fireball over Peru sparks alien sighting rumors
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Mysterious boom shakes homes, windows in Seattle, Washington
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- New book by endocrinologist: 'The Hacking of the American Mind: The Science Behind the Corporate Takeover of Our Bodies and Brains'
- Super Bowl may become one giant petri dish of flu
- Gains in life expectancy have been slowing down in both rich and poor countries alike
- Are the children dying from the flu across America vaccinated?
- Flashback: Study finds chemotherapy spreads cancer throughout the body
- The uterus and ovaries are the fountain of youth
- Doctors group show vaccine side effects worse than the disease it's supposed to prevent
- Vaping damages DNA and may increase cancer risks, says study
- Buyer beware: Scare tactics vs sound science in flu shot promotions
- SOTT Focus: The Mediterranean Diet is Not Mediterranean (Nor is it Particularly Good)
- Study finds iodine deficiency reduces the chance of a woman becoming pregnant by almost 50%
- Top UK doctor warns of antibiotic apocalypse
- Delayed onset muscle soreness and what you can do about it
- Public school and ADHD - Why some experts don't believe the diagnosis is real
- Rejuvenation strategies: How rejuvenation of stem cells could lead to healthier aging
- Scientists discover 10 new viral defense systems in bacteria
- AKT protein is key to the brain's 'memory factory'
- Shooting blanks: The human race could be infertile in 50 years
- Skip the meds: Montmorency cherry juice as effective at reducing high blood pressure as medication
- This personality change is a potential warning for Alzheimer's
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Discarded Treasures: Why we forget most of the books we read
- "Socratic ignorance": In praise of slow thinking in the internet age
- Generation smartphone: The scary truth about what's hurting our kids
- Focus on the basics: Never underestimate the power of repetition
- Perspectives on wisdom from end-of-life patients
- Interpersonal synchrony: Holding your partner's hand can ease their pain
- Wearing more clothing makes you look more intelligent
- Jordan Peterson: "Stop saying things that make you weak" (VIDEO)
- Psychopaths do their best under abusive bosses
- Pets grieve too: How to help your surviving pet deal with a loss
- Japanese words for 'space' may change your view of the world
- 6 traits that show you are dealing with a narcissist
- Dog alerts owner to gas leak at home
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- MIT researchers theorize confusing range of autism symptoms related to inability to predict what will happen next
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
Quote of the Day
In the democracy of the dead all men at last are equal. There is neither rank nor station nor prerogative in the republic of the grave.
Recent Comments
Things to keep in mind: [Link] "I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and...
First show me a shooter, then we will discus the ammo he used.
The speed this fake construct collapses will be faster than building 7, the damage it does to the evil that spawned this catalyst will have...
The WaPo did not have a moral crisis! LOL They have been run by the CIA since the 60's. The Pentagon Papers are a limited hangout. The Company had...
Why? I don't know. Perhaps too much “information selection and substitution,” “selection of premises” and “substitution of premises” can make...
Comment: See also: Russia's FSB has foiled ISIS-linked bomb plot targeting New Year celebrations and Russian 2018 presidential election