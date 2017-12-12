© Sputnik



Russia's security services thwarted terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings, that were to occur during the presidential election campaign and New Year holidays, FSB Director and head of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee Aleksandr Bortnikov said on Monday.The bombings were planned by members of an ISIS-affiliated group, a separate statement by the FSB press service said.The FSB eliminated the terrorist group and "confiscated improvised explosive devices from the terrorists, destroyed firearms and ammunition found in their laboratory for the manufacture of terror arsenal," Bortnikov said at the meeting of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee., according to the FSB chief. More than 17,500 foreigners suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were barred from entering Russia.. Terrorist groups, including international organizations, attempted to create bases in several Russian regions.Bortnikov warned that the terrorist threat is especially high as Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants are returning to their home countries and seeking to continue their activities after the liberation of Syria. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of troops from the country, after assisting the Syrian government forces in the fight against jihadists.