A citizen of the Russian Federation who belongs to the terrorist community, a structural unit of the Islamic State, was detained at Khrabrovo airport in Kaliningrad. This is Russia's Western-most airport, on the border with Europe.

This was stated in the press service of the regional department of the Russian FSB, stressing that a criminal case will be opened against the man under the article "assistance to terrorist activities."

According to the counterintelligence agents, the detainee is involved in the network of terrorist activity that organised the St. Petersburg underground train bombing, and is also on the international wanted list.

The detainee was involved in financing extremists and helped recruiters recruit new militants for hostilities on the side of the terrorist community in Syria.