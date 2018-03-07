A citizen of the Russian Federation who belongs to the terrorist community, a structural unit of the Islamic State, was detained at Khrabrovo airport in Kaliningrad.This was stated in the press service of the regional department of the Russian FSB, stressing that a criminal case will be opened against the man under the article "assistance to terrorist activities."The detainee was involved in financing extremists and helped recruiters recruit new militants for hostilities on the side of the terrorist community in Syria.