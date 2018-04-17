© Reuters

Moscow still occupies the 16th position among the largest holders of US government bonds. Russia has cut its holdings for the third consecutive month.Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in February that Russia is not sticking to American debt and can replace it if it finds an adequate substitution elsewhere. "We are ready to invest in the securities issued by other sovereign states, the main thing is that they should be low-risk and accordingly bring income," Siluanov said at the time.However, analysts doubt Beijing would start dumping American treasuries. "It is more effective as a threat. If they sell, they have no threat. It would only escalate the situation and eliminate their leverage," according to bond investor Jeff Gundlach."That's more of a slow-burning story. It's a bit too soon for any tariff talk to have an impact of China's Treasury holdings,"said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, as quoted by Reuters.