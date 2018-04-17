Puppet Masters
Sergey Lavrov's interview with the BBC - Douma, Bombing of Syria, Skripals and Russia-US Relations
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
Tue, 17 Apr 2018 00:41 UTC
Lavrov to BBC: The Douma event was staged and it did not involve any chemical weapons. The irrefutable proof is in the visiting of the place.
Reader Comments
maxleer 2018-04-17T03:09:48Z
damn!... Sergei is truly the smartest man in the room... hey Drumpf, take a lesson
The 'interviewer' is an idiot and an asshole. This was not a discussion, it was an absurd circularity. Lavrov's patience is amazing.
Good Optics "For a Brit you have very bad manners." How the man maintains his composure is something to behold.
I've been in such "discussions" before.
Yes maxleer,
But the amount of sneer and disingenuine questioning and the interruptions to Sergei are horrendous.
This reporter needs a bullet.
Sadly there is but one Sergey Lavrov. This world could use more.
My God !!! The interviewer sounded just like Cathy Newman when she was interviewing Jordan Peterson! The shallowness of the questions asked was simply breathtaking!
Never mind the freaking interviewer...Whether it's a question or statement from the interviewer Lavrov still has plenty of opportunities to get his message/point/facts across clearly. As an experienced Foreign Minister .& obviously an intelligent man he should know how to control the situation...Interruptions to him are no more than silly little speed bumps.
For a man that claims he has evidence to the contrary of what his nation is being accused of he failed to present any clear evidence to the msm...What an opportunity.. Unfortunately I feel he failed...Maybe the time wasn't right or whatever but he certainly was low key & reserved in his answers...
I was disappointed that Lavrov did not manage to make his way through the hostile contrary flak and make the Swiss lab report conclusion more obvious to the viewers. Our own parliament needs to question the Swiss lab on their report and what this conclusion implies. If the Novichok was added to the sample 15 days after the incident, this is very strong evidence that the British are behind the poisoning of the Skripals, and this makes it all the more important that they are rescued as soon as possible. On the basis of the conclusion of the Swiss lab report, we may assume that the Skripals were taken out for reasons unknown at present. Only when they are brought out of captivity and into the public eye will we be able to find out why they were poisoned. Why is our justice system so lax in this matter? Ministers of HMG could be accused of obstruction of justice in what they have been doing over the last two or more months and now we have the safety of the Skripals to consider.