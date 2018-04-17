Puppet Masters
Syrian air defenses down 10 missiles targeting Homs - Israel suspected of launching latest airstrikes (UPDATE)
RT
Mon, 16 Apr 2018 23:12 UTC
Up to 10 missiles were destroyed by the Syrian Armed Forces, a military source told Sputnik. The Syrian air defenses managed to intercept some of the projectiles, according to a SANA reporter. Meanwhile, the Al Mayadeen news outlet is claiming that all the projectiles were intercepted and inflicted no physical damage or casualties at the targeted Syrian base.
The Pentagon has denied initiating strikes or conducting any other military activity in Homs province. "There is no US military activity in that area at this time," the Pentagon's spokesperson told Reuters. The same information was also shared with TASS news agency by Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon.
The raid in Homs countryside reportedly coincided with another missile attack against a military airbase near Damascus. According to various Arabic media channels, three missiles targeted Al Dumayr airport, but they were all allegedly downed by the Syrian air defenses.
According to yet unconfirmed reports, the missiles entered Syrian airspace from Lebanon, which may indicate that the Israeli Air Force could have been involved, Al-Masdar News reports, citing a military source. The outlet's reporter also published several videos allegedly showing the launch of interceptor missiles.
While it remains unclear who launched the attack, the reported strike comes just days after Washington, London and Paris carried out a coordinated strike in Syria in the early hours of Saturday morning. It also comes roughly a week after two Israeli F-15 fighters targeted another Syria's airbase in Homs province, Tiyas (also known as T-4 Airbase).
Reader Comments
win 52 2018-04-17T00:23:51Z
Yeah, desperation drives lunatics to keep trying. The Israel of the old testament, slaughter is ok if it is to our benefit, is alive and well. What god will condone killing people? The god of Israel!
It’s business as usual in the life of a psychopathic narcissistic tribal deity.
Death by a thousand cuts. "They" will just keep picking at the Syrian air defenses, testing for weakness. Sad for Lebanon that their air space is being used for this.
If a nation strikes it's neighbour with missiles, they forgo the right to complain when that neighbour fires missiles against it. This is proof positive of the unhinged mindset that war produces. A desire to promulgate war is a mental illness. The actions become war crimes. What hope do humanity have with such a strategy?
Comment: The Israelis were looking for more than a symbolic gesture. Apparently they are faring no better than FUKUS.
UPDATE April 17:
Later report claims it was a false alarm: