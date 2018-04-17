Syrian air defense systems have been activated in response to a missile attack apparently targeting Shayrat Airbase in Homs province, state media SANA reports., a military source told Sputnik. The Syrian air defenses managed to intercept some of the projectiles, according to a SANA reporter. Meanwhile, the Al Mayadeen news outlet is claiming that all the projectiles were intercepted and inflicted no physical damage or casualties at the targeted Syrian base.The Pentagon has denied initiating strikes or conducting any other military activity in Homs province.the Pentagon's spokesperson told Reuters. The same information was also shared with TASS news agency by Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon.The raid in Homs countryside reportedly coincided with another missile attack against a military airbase near Damascus. According to various Arabic media channels,, but they were. The outlet's reporter also published several videos allegedly showing the launch of interceptor missiles.While it remains unclear who launched the attack, the reported strike comes just days after Washington, London and Paris carried out a coordinated strike in Syria in the early hours of Saturday morning. It also comes roughly a week after two Israeli F-15 fighters targeted another Syria's airbase in Homs province, Tiyas (also known as T-4 Airbase).