"We have complete international legitimacy to act within this framework," Macron said in the interview broadcast by BFMTV, RMC radio and Mediapart. "Three members of the Security Council have intervened."

"Ten days ago, President Trump was saying 'the United States should withdraw from Syria'. We convinced him it was necessary to stay," Macron said. "We convinced him it was necessary to stay for the long term."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the US-led strike on Syria was legitimate, but "history will judge" whether the operation was justified. He added thatMacron was giving a live interview following the SaturdayThe US-led attack, that hit three targets in Syria, a research center and military bases, was launched in response to an alleged chemical attack in Douma on April 7.The French president defended the lack of a UN resolution before conducting the strikes against Syria, saying thatHe also asserted that Assad has lied "from the beginning" about the alleged use of chemical weapons by forces under his control. Macron also reaffirmed thatwere used in Syria, adding that the "the priority for France's military intervention remains in the fight against ISIS" and that the "precision strikes" did not inflict any collateral damage on Russian forces.carried out by pro-Assad forces by disrupting the work of the international community and the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) using "diplomatic channels." He didn't mention, however, that the strike took place hours before the inspectors of the OPCW were to start their mission at the place of the alleged attack and were guaranteed full access by the Syrian government who took control over the area this week.