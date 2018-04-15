© Brendan McDermid / Reuters



Washington plans to slap Moscow with a new batch of sanctions as early as Monday, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley said. The new measures are said to be a response to Russia's alleged "aggressive actions."Haley blamed Moscow for the tense relations between the US and Russia and accused it of continuously engaging in aggressive behavior. She added that Washington would respond with a number of aggressive steps of its own."The sanctions [are] continuing to happen, which you will see again on Monday," Haley told Fox News Sunday. "This lets them [Russia] know that this [is] not good behavior."The new restrictive measures would be announced by the head of the US Treasury Department, Steven Mnuchin, on Monday, Haley told the CBS's "Face the Nation." She also added that the sanction "will have to do with chemical equipment used by [the Syrian President Bashar] Assad."Speaking to Fox News, Haley accused Russia of de-facto facilitating the alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma in the Damascus suburbs by supporting the Syrian government. "Assad knew that Russia had its back, Assad knew that Russia would cover for them at the United Nations, and Assad got reckless," she said, adding that the US has to be "conscious of the fact that we can't allow even the smallest use of chemical weapons."Washington and its allies launched a massive missile strike targeting the Syrian military and civilian facilities in retaliation for the alleged "chemical attack" that was reported by rebel-linked groups.