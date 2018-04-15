missile strike Barzeh
ImageSat International released satellite photos showing an aftermath of the April 14 US-led strike on the so-called "Barzah Research and Development Center" in Syria.

According to the Pentagon, the US and its allies launched 76 missiles at this center and all the missiles hit the target.


According to the photos, all three buildings of the facility were destroyed. According to Syrian sources, this facility has been mostly abandoned before the US-led strike.

Some experts question the need of 76 missiles to destroy three "abandoned" buildings.

The US said that this facility had been an active place where the the Syrian government was recently producing chemical weapons. The Syrian government and Russia reject this claim by saying that chemical stockpiles controlled by the government have been destroyed and the production of chemical weapons has not been resumed.

Some other pictures:


On April 14, the US, the UK and France launched 105 cruise and air-launched missiles on targets in Syria [According to initial estimates 103 missile]. Currently, there are two conflicting versions of the events: