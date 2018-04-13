© The Intercept



The US and its allies' allegations of a chemical attack by Syrian government forces near Damascus are based on speculation since the US doesn't have any intelligence assets on the ground, former CIA analyst John Kiriakou told RT.The Pentagon earlier implied that it has some intelligence on hand, including of its own, which it has to look into before a final decision on Syria can be made. "We're still assessing the intelligence - ourselves and our allies," US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday.For instance, British PM Theresa May, he said, chose to use reservations, saying, "all indications point to" the Syrian government culpability instead of explicitly attributing the blame to Damascus.At an urgent meeting of the British Cabinet on Thursday, the ministers also appeared to leave room for error, stating that it was "highly likely" that the Syrian government was to blame."Unless you already have people on the ground who are reporting back and who you've cultivated over the course of years you are not going to get information," the former CIA agent explained, adding that it will be even harder, if not"It could be easy to determine that chlorine was used, or something else was used, it's going to be virtually impossible to find out who did it," he said.Kiriakou said.It is "a big guessing game" what happens in Syria next, Kiriakou said.if tensions over Syria with Russia and Iran reach a boiling point, he believes.Kiriakou said, adding that"When I was at the CIA, one thing that was very clear to me was that it wasWith Bush-era war hawk John Bolton now advising the president on matters of national security, this scenario has all the chances to become reality, Kiriakou said.he said.Were it solely up to the generals to decide on using the military option, "there would not be any of that," Kiriakou said.as it was in the case of the US missile attack on Syria's Shayrat Airbase last year.