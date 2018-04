© Carlos Barria / Reuters



this is the case which should be resolved through the communication but not through force

The US and Russia can find a way out of the deadlock in Syria if they talk to each other, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova believes, but should Washington launch an attack, Moscow will stand by its people.In an interview with Sky News on Thursday,to spiral into a direct confrontation on the ground.Asked about the chances of a doomsday scenario in which Russian and American blood will be spilled as result of the US-led military action,the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said who warned that the Russian military reserves the right to intercept incoming missile and strike launch sites in case of an attack,Zakharova told Sky.Rejecting the parallels with the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, which put the world to the brink of a nuclear war, she argued that the times have changed.she said, adding that in a time of instant communications there's no reasonThe US president lamented that the US-led anti-terrorist campaign in Syria was underappreciated.Zakharova pointed to the dismal long-term effects of previous US military endeavors.are still thanking the United Statesto their country and so we"We do not need any sort of appreciation of what we are doing on the ground,similar words but a little bit different," she said. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the creation of a broad international coalition against terrorism during his speech at the UN back in 2015, Zakharova reminded,"We are actually looking forward toon Syria."she said.