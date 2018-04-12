© Foreign Policy Research/Adweek



"The administration thanks Dr. Schadlow for her service and leadership in crafting the president's 'America First' national security agenda strategy," deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement on Wednesday. "The strategy has set a strong foundation going forward for protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and advancing American influence."

The White House has announced the resignation of Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow, the third senior official to leave President Donald Trump's team following John Bolton's appointment as national security adviser.Bossert's resignation came shortly after his after his appearance on ABC's This Week on Sunday, where he questioned the "timing" of Saturday's alleged chemical incident in Syria. It remained unclear whether Bossert's resignation was connected somehow with the critical comments he made.Schadlow is the third member of the White House national security staff to depart following John Bolton's appointment as national security adviser. Michael Anton, the spokesman for the National Security Council, left his post on the same day Bolton took over.