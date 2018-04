© Twitter / Riam Dalati

The same Syrian rebels who claimed the Assad Government dropped chemical bombs on innocents in Douma were caught using dead children to play on Western emotions.



BBC reporter Riam Dalati tweeted: "Sick and Tired of activists and rebels using corpses of dead children to stage emotive scenes for Western consumption."



Dalati later deleted his tweet!

Yesterday a BBC journalist (see above) posted a rare admission that #Syria rebels & activists are manipulating photos of dead #Douma children for western media propaganda purposes. Today the BBC journalist has deleted his tweet but, for the record, a screen shot of it is here pic.twitter.com/MvZ9OjHV5P

Update: BBC journalist who admitted (see above) that #Syria rebels & activists manipulate photos of dead children has now protected his account, meaning only followers (including Syria rebel backing activists) can see his tweets. A screenshot of the now hidden new tweet is here:

Panorama travels with British doctors inside Syria to exclusively reveal the devastating impact of the war on children caught in the conflict. The doctors witness the aftermath of the bombing of a school by a suspected napalm-like incendiary device and medical facilities constantly under attack - both war crimes under international law. Filmed in the north of the country after the chemical weapons attack in Damascus which inflamed world opinion and brought America, Russia and the UN to the table, the film shows how the conventional war is intensifying with children bearing the brunt of this humanitarian catastrophe.

"Not so... original tweet correctly deemed in breach of editorial policy thru (sic) use of 'sick/tired'" and by not providing context for a picture of a deceased Syrian girl who appeared to be giving a 'last hug' to another child who appeared to have died.

Not so & thank u 4 asking me. Original tweet correctly deemed in breach of editorial policy thru use of 'sick/tired' & failure in providing 'Last Hug' photo with > context.

Still stand by original opinion that 'Last Hug' was staged and can voice that in factual tweet if I want to https://t.co/A6xvUIgQ06



- Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) April 10, 2018

