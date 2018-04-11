May reportedly sees an "urgent" need for a response, according to government insiders. She also appears to believe a military intervention will prevent further chemical incidents in Syria.
Comment: What happens when you multiply one delusion by another delusion? You get the British government.
May's reported willingness to jump on board the looming strike, which the US says it is still making up its mind on, comes despite the fact that no investigation has yet been carried out into the alleged chemical incident in Syria's Douma, which fired up Western governments openly supporting the forces seeking to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. While a number of anti-government groups, including the so-called White Helmets, have accused Assad of waging a new chemical attack on civilians, Damascus and Moscow have dismissed the incident as a staged act. With Douma being the last Islamist-occupied town in eastern Ghouta, which the Syrian Army has recently liberated from militants, and Damascus having been engaged in talks with the Jaysh al-Islam group now leaving the area, there was no logical justification for such an attack offered by those accusing Assad.
The absence of proof seems to have made May reluctant to jump to war immediately, at least according to a report by the Times, which suggested that she requested "more evidence" during private phone calls with US President Donald Trump. This is despite public statements by May and her government officials claiming that there were "all the indications" that the Syrian government was responsible for the yet-unverified incident.
Comment: That's rich coming from May, coming as it does right after the Skripal scam. She didn't need any evidence there! But she's reportedly come around:
"We're rapidly reaching an understanding of what happened on the ground. All the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible, and we'll be working with our closest allies to consider how we can ensure that those responsible are held to account, and also how we can prevent and deter the humanitarian catastrophe of the use of chemical weapons in the future."Dress it up all you like, it's still a pig. Only a trained British liar like May could hype up not having any firm conclusion because no investigation has been carried out to the level of near certainty - all with the words "rapidly reaching", as if rapidly moving from nowhere to nowhere else is somehow significant.
No doubt she was presented with as much evidence re: Douma as she required re: Skripal - i.e., none.
May's spokesman declined to comment in the BBC's report.
Comment: Thankfully there are a few sane people with a voice in the UK. George Galloway, for instance: "If Theresa May takes Britain to war in Syria as the ally and the air force of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, Great Britain will die of shame and our brave pilots will be shot down over Syria by Russian anti-aircraft missile batteries. It's time today to tell your MP: 'Not in my name.'"
And ex ambassadors Peter Ford and Craig Murray: