Please don't ask me why I was watching this uber-liberal show whose views on many things I find reprehensible. It is a tedious story of no importance. Goodman is good on some things, but terrible on most. She has been pushing the Russiagate lie, which is telling, but I suppose you could argue that if she didn't her whacko liberal base would drop her. Still, there is much admirable in her work.
Comment: Greenwald does parrot the propaganda that Assad is a 'war criminal who kills his own people,' but he also cautions against using that as rationale for waging yet another illegal war. As the saying goes, beware the half truth. You may have gotten hold of the wrong half.
Greenwald and Goodman have crossed every red line out there for any sane person on the left or the right with this obvious, transparent lie. I will not even try to speculate what they are thinking - are they in fact ZOG controlled opposition, or just trying to buy credibility with someone? Why would they try to give legitimacy to what is just another of a long line of false flags, which no longer work, because they have been so completely and emphatically exposed as such. For a truthful explanation of this latest CIA / Mossad caper, check out Syrian Girl's video of today. Now THAT is honest, independent journalism.
We know that one big donor to Goodman and her ad-free show, is none other than George Soros. She does not publicize her donor list, but I have little doubt that it includes some real princes of this fair republic. She should make it public. You can listen to her here waxing lyrical about:
"A truly powerful media must be willing to hold those in power accountable. Donate to Democracy Now! to support the hard-hitting, independent journalism ... (Emphasis mine)
Yes, Ladies and Gentlemen, this is what passes for top-tier 'alternative', opposition media in the US, this of the liberal variety of personality disorder. I again call upon my audience, we HAVE to build the right kind of media, which is RIGHT on the issues.
I explained at length and in-depth what we need to do to make this happen in a recent major article. Last night the world again swerved dangerously close to war, and is a little closer today than it was yesterday, with nerves just a bit more frayed. We are nearing a breaking point.
There can be no overstating the danger we are in - and the biggest cause of that danger is the media who mislead and lead to war.
Please make a donation to Russia Insider today. If you or someone you know is able to provide major funding, please contact me at the email above.
Folks, we have to do something.
If we don't we will all perish as fools.
Comment: While it's 'obvious' to some that Assad gassed his own people, the evidence, common sense and history suggest otherwise: