"You don't feel embarrassed that the whole history of your premiership has damaged Britain's integrity?"

Tony Blair looked utterly confused and struggled to answer an explosive question about whether the former Prime Minister if he was "embarrassed" that his time as Prime Minister has had such a negative impact on UK foreign policy.Sky News presenter Adam Boulton asked whether Tony Blair's actions regarding the Iraq war has ruined the UK's integrity on the world stage and left Theresa May unable to respond to Russia effectively.Mr Boulton said:Tony Blair looked confused before answering: "I do not think it has, by the way, I think you are completely wrong about that."In any event it has got nothing to do with this case. I think most people understand when it is being raised it is being raised so Russia do not have to deal with the central question."Russia has sought to discredit the UK through a very public campaign that involves questioning every Government statement following the poisoning of double agent Sergei Scribal and his daughter.Ms Skripal's release from hospital was met with another broadside from the Russian Embassy, which has repeatedly criticised the handling of the investigation into the attack.In a statement, a spokesman said: "We congratulate Yulia on her recovery."Yet we need urgent proof that what is being done to her is done on her own free will."Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov previously said it was "outrageous" that Britain had failed to provide consular access to Ms Skripal as news of her improving condition was announced earlier this month.The Russian Embassy in London also issued a series of what it termed "questions without answer" about the Skripal case - including whether the UK had ever produced the Novichok nerve agent believed to have been used in the Salisbury poisoning.Britain has said that Russian state involvement is the only plausible explanation for the attack, and has led a worldwide reaction involving the expulsion of more than 100 diplomats.But Mr Lavrov accused Western countries of "playing children's games".Since the attack on Sergei Scribal and his daughter in Salisbury, more than 150 Russian diplomats have been expelled across Europe, the US and other parts of the world in the biggest Western expulsion of Russian diplomats since the height of the Cold War.Russia has denied any allegations of any involvement in the incident in Salisbury, and its ambassador to the UN has branded the UK's accusations as "unjustified".This follows after the former French Minister of European Affairs, Noelle Lenoir said that Europe needed the UK because "we are the two nations which can operate on the ground" against Russia if needed.