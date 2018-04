© Rich Hein/Sun-Times



The Department of Homeland Security wants to track the comings and goings of journalists, bloggers and other "media influencers" through a database.The DHS's " Media Monitoring " plan, which was first reported by FedBizOpps.gov , would give the contracting companyincluding journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers etc." in order to "identify any and all media coverage related to the Department of Homeland Security or a particular event."The database would be designedthe document says.The chosen contractor should be able toThe request comes amid concerns regarding accuracy in media and the potential for U.S. elections and policy to be influenced via "fake news."Also, the contractor would have access to a password protected, mobile app that provides anin several different languages such as Arabic, Chinese and Russian.including online, print, broadcast and social media. Also, it would have the ability toalong with theDHS spokesman Tyler Q. Houlton tweeted on Friday that the practice of monitoring the press is considered "standard."