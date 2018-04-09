Key points from the bill :
(a) Any person who operates a social media Internet Web site with physical presence in California shall develop a strategic plan to verify news stories shared on its Internet Web site.G. Orwell is turning over on his grave right now.
(b) The strategic plan shall include, but is not limited to, all of the following:(1) A plan to mitigate the spread of false information through news stories.(c) As used in this section, "social media" means an electronic service or account, or electronic content, including, but not limited to, videos, still photographs, blogs, video blogs, podcasts, instant and text messages, email, online services or accounts, or Internet Web site profiles or locations.
(2) The utilization of fact-checkers to verify news stories.
(3) Providing outreach to social media users regarding news stories containing false information.
(4) Placing a warning on a news story containing false information.
They are also undergoing a massive Exodus of people GTFO out of there:
Comment: That people are even thinking this way is extremely scary. What does this say for freedom of the press, free enterprise, rights of the individual... It is an ever-narrowing funnel that kills creativity, new ideas, rationality, problem solving, discernment, thinking outside the box...you know, human stuff.