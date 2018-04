Russia is imposing new rules of engagement (ROE) on both Israel and the US in Syria, reflecting the way it preserves its national interests in the Levant and beyond the Middle East, mainly in Ukraine, where the US has decided to provide lethal weapons to the local authority and is aiming to attract Kiev to become part of NATO, a move considered by Moscow to be hostile.Moscow's answer was clearly stated by the Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, who said that "Russian advisers, trainers, intelligence service officers, artillery personnel, and all other various Russian military units have been integrated into every single Syrian combat troops, brigades, units, and even small battalions".We are on the ground, working together for common strategic objectives and a common plan". Thus, the Russian politico-military player knows how to send his messages throughout the Syrian southern front every time the US moves against Moscow's interests in other parts of the world.Thus, the liberation of Beit Jinn - the last stronghold of the militants in the western Ghouta and at the foot of the southern mountain of Jabal al Sheikh (Mount Hermon) confining the Israeli positions - is also a Russian decision.The liberation of Beit Jinn from al Qaeda and their Syrian allies - supported, equipped and financed by Israel since 2015 - helped the Syrian army to break the imaginary Israeli "buffer zone". Israel aimed to prevent Hezbollah and Iran from reaching the area to avoid contact with its forces.The Syrian army, along with Hezbollah Ridwan Special Forces, carried out the ground attack on Beit Jinn and succeeded in recovering the surrounding hills and the city itself following a request by al-Qaeda to surrender (around 300 militants) and evacuated the area before the final assault to the northern city of Idlib and others to the southern city of Daraa. Thus, the Russian-Iranian-Syrian-Hezbollah forces' coordination on the Syrian-Israeli front is designed to prevent any Israeli military intervention in defence of its proxies (al-Qaeda and its allies in the south of Syria Ittihad Qu'wat Jabal al-Sheikh).Israel won't be able to bypass the new Russian equation because,By recovering the area and the highlands around it, Russia is administering the first direct slap to US's main ally (Israel) in the Middle East. Israel has long feared Iran and Hezbollah's presence at its borders and did everything to stop the Syrian Army from reaching the Shebaa farms occupied by Israel, as is the case today following the liberation of Beit Jinn.The US president redirected the compass of the "resistance" towards Jerusalem after years of negligence, damaged by the Takfiri organisations (ISIS and Al Qaeda) when these decided to target Muslims and non-Muslims in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and other parts of the Islamic world.These are (to name but a few): "Hezbollah Syria", "Al-Redha forces", "Al-Mukhtar al-Thaqafi Brigade", "Imam al-Baqir Brigade", "Qamar Bani Hashem (Al-Abbas bin Ali)", "Islamic Resistance Force 313", "Zeyn El Abidine Brigade", "Saraya Al-Waad","the Raad Al-Mahdi brigade", "Al-Hussein Brigade", "Al-Ghalaboon", and other similar groups spread across the Syrian map.They will also be directed to fight for the recovery of all occupied territory by Turkey and the US, in the north of Syria, if these decide to stay despite Damascus's demand for these to leave.They will continue to evolve to meet evolving interests: internal and regional changes, and development.