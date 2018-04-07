With snows and well below normal temperatures across the northern Hemisphere, China is looking at 30 F below normal for the wheat and corn zones in HeiLongJiang, Massive cold front across Asia dropping temperatures 30F, same is happening in the USA with temperature inversions of at least 30F. Arctic is still -9 F / -23C. Fog falls in the Philippines and strange arrow shaped hail falls from the skies in USA. Don't forget the Snow Sharks !