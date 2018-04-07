Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China crop zones freeze, strange arrow hail and snow abounds in Northern Hemisphere
Adapt 2030
Fri, 06 Apr 2018 20:29 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China crop zones freeze, strange arrow hail and snow abounds in Northern Hemisphere
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Cathedrals in snow UK, lenticular clouds glow and feet more of snow for Europe
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Baseball games delayed by Global Warming and winter continues across the Northern Hemisphere
- Amazon bans ads for pro-Trump bestseller for 'violating its policies'
- False alarm creates panic over 'Russian invasion' in Vadso, Norway
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Northern hemisphere snowfall totals upward trend and Slovenia buried again
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: North Atlantic icebergs expected until late JUNE, Arctic still -30C and icebergs in shipping lanes
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- Unseasonally cold and snowy weather hits areas of China
- Flashback: Glenn Greenwald explains conviction of Lula and Brazilian oligarchs' war against the Workers' Party
- Trey Gowdy: 'You won't see me running for political office again - I'm done'
- WH considers using obscure law to gut omnibus spending bill
- Parkland student Kyle Kashuv says Clarence Thomas assured him 2nd Amendment 'won't be touched'
- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince wraps up whirlwind tour of Silicon Valley technology titans
- Macron pressured to scale back selling weapons to Saudi Arabia
- PETA announces billboards demanding Donald Trump Jr. be deported
- Iran is emerging as a global force
- Congressional investigators are 'trying to get to the bottom' of Brennan's role in the Russia investigation
- Mueller may already be subpoenaed in a re-impaneled Uranium One investigation
- Flashback: Boris Johnson facing calls for resignation after claiming Libya's Sirte could be the next Dubai once it 'clears the dead bodies away'
- Flashback: Glenn Greenwald explains conviction of Lula and Brazilian oligarchs' war against the Workers' Party
- Trey Gowdy: 'You won't see me running for political office again - I'm done'
- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince wraps up whirlwind tour of Silicon Valley technology titans
- Macron pressured to scale back selling weapons to Saudi Arabia
- PETA announces billboards demanding Donald Trump Jr. be deported
- Iran is emerging as a global force
- Congressional investigators are 'trying to get to the bottom' of Brennan's role in the Russia investigation
- Mueller may already be subpoenaed in a re-impaneled Uranium One investigation
- Flashback: Boris Johnson facing calls for resignation after claiming Libya's Sirte could be the next Dubai once it 'clears the dead bodies away'
- Netanyahu had a 'tough' call with Trump regarding recent Middle East developments
- Ex-aide Moftah Missouri: 'Gaddafi told me he donated €20mn to Sarkozy's campaign'
- Building bridges: Austrian Chancellor tells why he refused to join anti-Russian hysteria over Skripal case
- Moscow: US sanctions violate international law, WTO norms, won't be left unanswered
- Zakharova urges UK to provide official statement on Viktoria Skripal's visa
- Trump says we're leaving Syria, but the Deep State says 'Not so fast!'
- Italy's leading political parties condemn government's expulsion of Russian diplomats, advocate for better relationship with Russia
- 1st OPCW chief Bustani on how John Bolton threatened him and his family before Iraq War
- Russia's UN envoy exposes 'UK's loudspeaker diplomacy, Skripal mantra & arm-twisting'
- Mass deception as a prelude to world war
- Michelle Obama claims evil Hillary was the most qualified candidate in US history
- Amazon bans ads for pro-Trump bestseller for 'violating its policies'
- False alarm creates panic over 'Russian invasion' in Vadso, Norway
- WH considers using obscure law to gut omnibus spending bill
- Parkland student Kyle Kashuv says Clarence Thomas assured him 2nd Amendment 'won't be touched'
- Two Erdogan supporters sentenced over Washington protest attacks
- Gaza massacre: Israeli leaders should be prosecuted for war crimes in International Criminal Court
- Fort Campbell: Two soldiers killed in helicopter crash during training exercises
- IDF shoot 500 protesters, 6 journalists, kill 9 - in one day - MSM actually notices
- London experiencing unprecedented levels of gun and knife crimes
- 'Disaster for humanity': Experts tell RT on questionable joint AI project by Google & Pentagon
- Indianapolis police beat and taser man having an epileptic seizure
- Frmr Catalan President Puigdemont granted bail by German court, cannot be extradited to Spain for rebellion
- Victoria Skripal says her uncle's last restaurant order hasn't been released - food poisoning?
- Vatican police arrests former Vatican diplomat under investigation for possession of child porn
- Israelis kill young Palestinian in Gaza with drone missile, another dies of his injuries
- Several dead in Germany as van ploughs into crowd in Muenster
- 'You can't decide in 24 hours what type of nerve agent was used' - 1st OPCW head on UK's Skripal probe
- China bans Bible sales amid Vatican deal negotiations
- An open letter to President Trump from the Russian-American Congress
- 'Ireland is being repopulated, and it doesn't seem to matter to the powers-that-be who is coming' - Prospective presidential candidate
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- The Medieval warm period and how grapes grew where polar bears now roam
- How the US Navy poisoned San Franciscans in 1950 chemical weapons experiment, killing one
- A brief history of Israeli terror in Palestine
- The destruction of ancient Rome - The barbarians were not responsible
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- Russophobia, the Jewish Lobby and the Armenian holocaust
- Destruction of Yugoslavia: The template for America's future policy
- 13,000-year-old human footprints found off Canada's Pacific coast
- Prehistoric human footprints unearthed on Canada shoreline - supports Asia to America theory
- A surprising meteorite discovery points to early solar system chaos
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- South Korean University may start a killer-robot apocalypse
- Elon Musk states that developments in AI likely to make an 'immortal dictator'
- Ancient cold front sweeping 'relentlessly' across Perseus galaxy cluster
- Brain scans reveal psychopathic brains are wired to go after rewards no matter the cost
- Mississippi floods are the biggest in 500 years - and human intervention may be partly to blame
- Scientists discover a dozen new black holes at centre of Milky Way
- Building a machine that breaks the laws of thermodynamics
- Scientists in Russia uncover part of enzyme linked to 'immortality' and cancer
- Some Amazon Key features, including keyless entry, remote lock and unlock, go nationwide
- Team of astronomers find 72 bright and fast explosions
- Study finds modern human viruses millions of yrs old, can be traced to first-ever animals
- Diamond batteries made of nuclear waste can generate power for thousands of years
- Mystery of how birds navigate is solved: Researchers discover eye proteins that allow them to SEE the Earth's magnetic field over their normal vision
- New mind-reading device can translate brainwaves into words
- DARPA developing method to put injured soldiers into suspended animation to make more time until help arrives
- Brainless embryos suggest bioelectricity guides growth
- Did Earth collide with a fragmented comet 12,800 years ago?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China crop zones freeze, strange arrow hail and snow abounds in Northern Hemisphere
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Cathedrals in snow UK, lenticular clouds glow and feet more of snow for Europe
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Baseball games delayed by Global Warming and winter continues across the Northern Hemisphere
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Northern hemisphere snowfall totals upward trend and Slovenia buried again
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: North Atlantic icebergs expected until late JUNE, Arctic still -30C and icebergs in shipping lanes
- Unseasonally cold and snowy weather hits areas of China
- Strange trumpet sounds recorded in the skies of Hawaii
- Floods in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina after record rain
- Papua New Guinea highlands hit by very shallow magnitude 6.5 earthquake
- Another major eruption at Mount Sinabung, Indonesia
- Expected flooding: Yosemite National Park campsites closed before storm
- Eerie sounds recorded in the skies Bellbrook, Ohio
- Record snow for numerous communities at Glacier National Park, Montana
- Major storm bringing an "atmospheric river" to San Francisco - months worth of rain expected, temporary flood barriers erected
- Schweitzer ski resort in Idaho breaks all-time record with over 34 feet of snow
- Eight tornadoes touch down across the Heartland
- Young gray whale that washed ashore on Whidbey Island, Washington was emaciated, researchers say
- Dead sperm whale washes up on west coast.of Newfoundland, Canada
- Antarctic ice shelves revealed to be rapidly melting...from below
- Footage shows Japan's Shinmoedake explode with volcanic lightning
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- New therapeutic opportunities from an ancient herb: A detailed list of the benefits of CBD oil
- Lauren Slater: The frustrating inadequacy of antidepressants
- Xenoestrogens - What are they?
- A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression in Women
- Biohacking: IV drips, vitamin shots and a daily freeze at -292 degrees
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let's Talk About Estrogen
- Why Americans are avoiding going to the doctor
- CDC warns of new antibiotic-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' in every US state
- 90 percent of Americans eat garbage
- Digital Pills: Are you ready?
- Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
- Physicians follow a script: Cookbook medicine and mandatory vaccination
- Forget serum cholesterol: Why your Omega-3 blood level is a better predictor of mortality
- Clear evidence found of phone radiation causing tumors in rats
- 412,000 deaths each year may be attributed to lead exposure in the United States
- CRISPR9 Gene-Editing dangers cause a firefight
- Gut feelings: New insights on mental health, depression & anxiety
- Is the plague back?
- 'Wi-Fried': Wireless technology is dooming a generation to ill health?
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Jung's 'discovery' of the collective unconscious and the beguiling spell on popular psychology
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
Never believe anything until it has been officially denied.
- Claude Cockburn
Recent Comments
Kay Burley is still on Sky News?? She was there at the beginning in the 80s! Imagine lying to millions of people non-stop for 4 decades. :O
At least Marjorie Cohn didn't do an Eva Bartlett and drag Erdogan into this - killing two birds with one stone.
Sad to see him leave. Anyone that works in the political sphere in the US that is honest, has integrity, is willing to search for the truth and...
For more information, please click: [Link] and: [Link]
Court? Too good for them. Toss them over the fence and let the Palestinians have at them. With any luck the fence will be torn down and the...
Comment: See also: Unseasonally cold and snowy weather hits areas of China