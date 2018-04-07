may drop by 20 degrees Celsius to return to wintry weather, with highest temperature plunging from 30 to 10 degrees Celsius.

After a rare April snowstorm blanketed Beijing and surrounding areas with snow on Wednesday, brutal cold will take hold in the rest of the week.The snow affected transportation during rush hours. On Wednesday afternoon, neighboring Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province were also hit by snow.with strong wind and sandstorm in some areas of Xinjiang.China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.Traditionally, during China's Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, there will be cold and rainy for a few days and gradual rise in temperatures will be seen nationwide after the solar term.Traditionally, during China's Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, there will be cold and rainy for a few days. And gradual rise in temperatures will be seen nationwide after the solar term.