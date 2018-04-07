After five days of snow in Scotland, Northern UK and Ireland due to late season April snows leave the landscape, cathedrals, castles and churches blanketed in white. More deep lows on the way to southern UK over the week. Up to five more feet of snow on tap for Italian Alps and three feet for French Alps. Slovenia un-measurable snow pack for the season and high winds bring lenticular clouds in the sunset. Topping things off North Pole forecast is -20C / -4F for April 05, 2018.