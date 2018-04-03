Earth Changes
Depth of snow in the Alps hits 7 metres, Swiss ski resort gets 5 feet of snowfall in 7 days
Mon, 02 Apr 2018 18:18 UTC
Engelberg in Switzerland, which has reported the deepest base in the world for much of winter 17-18, somewhere above 6m/20 feet, reported 145cm (just under five feet) of snowfall in the past 7 days, again the biggest total for the Alps this week, and now reports its upper slope base at 7.4m - nearly 25 feet.
The resort is open for snow sports to mid-May.
A snow depth of 5.2m has been reported at Avoriaz in the French Alps too, the first 5m+ base in that country for many years also.
Meanwhile Les Arcs has gone against a two decade trend of ski areas stopping to offer summer glacier skiing that has seen the number of resorts doing so drop from more than 40 at the end of the last century to less than 20 doing so now, by saying it will open its glacier for summer skiing this winter due to all he snow it has.
It's unusual for snow depths to keep building in to April as usually levels pea in early March before the Spring thaw starts to slowly reduce them. But this winter has been exceptional.
Depth of snow in the Alps hits 7 metres, Swiss ski resort gets 5 feet of snowfall in 7 days
Could walking be the solution to your physical and mental health problems?
Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
