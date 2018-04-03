reported 145cm (just under five feet) of snowfall in the past 7 days,

Snow depths in the Alps have passed the 7m mark for what is believed to be the first time in many years.Engelberg in Switzerland, which has reported the deepest base in the world for much of winter 17-18, somewhere above 6m/20 feet,again the biggest total for the Alps this week, and now reports its upper slope base at 7.4m - nearly 25 feet.The resort is open for snow sports to mid-May.Meanwhile Les Arcs has gone against a two decade trend of ski areas stopping to offer summer glacier skiing that has seen the number of resorts doing so drop from more than 40 at the end of the last century to less than 20 doing so now, by saying it will open its glacier for summer skiing this winter due to all he snow it has.as usually levels pea in early March before the Spring thaw starts to slowly reduce them.