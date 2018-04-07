Based on the scientific research done on CBD, we have put together a very comprehensive and detailed list of the amazing benefits of using CBD oil as a daily supplement.
What Exactly is CBD Oil?
There are over 500 compounds in the cannabis plant, around 100 are cannabinoids and over 125 are terpenes (fragrant oils that give cannabis its aromatic diversity). Many of these chemicals have been discovered to have some sort of therapeutic value. One of those 100+ cannabinoids is cannabidiol. Interestingly, our bodies have cannabinoid receptors all over. Until recently, the only cannabinoid most people had heard about was tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in the flowers of the cannabis plant. Although THC can be found in very high concentrations in this very well-known plant, so is CBD, which is non-psychoactive (it doesn't get you high). In the plant, CBD is a precursor and CBN a metabolite of THC. As cannabis gets older, THC gradually breaks down to CBN.
33 Reasons Why CBD Oil is Amazing for Your Health
There's continually more research being done on cannabinoids so the list of benefits may grow even more, but for now, here are 33 ailments, diseases, or health issues that CBD oil has been proven to effectively help with.
CBD is a Cancer Killer
This is one of the most incredible benefits possible, given how many people die from cancer these days. Any claim for something to have the power to kill cancer cells is a bold one; yet there is quite a bit of evidence from research done in recent years that has found that CBD oil does, in fact, kill cancer cells. In this study, CBD was found to have the ability to inhibit the proliferation, adhesion, migration, invasion, and angiogenesis of tumor cells. According to this study, CBD (as well as THC) extracts inhibit cancer cell growth and induce apoptosis (death) in cancer cells. This study, along with this one, demonstrated that human leukemia cells exposed to cannabidiol led to tumor killing by induction of apoptosis. Next, we have this study which found that CBD BDS and CBD inhibit colon cancer cell proliferation, but not in healthy cells. Both this study, as well as this one, found that cannabinoids possess anti-tumor properties. CBD was able to produce significant anti-tumor activity both in vitro and in vivo, suggesting a possible application of CBD as an anti-neoplastic (prevents, inhibits, or halts tumors) agent. We also have this study, along with this one, showing that cannabidiol induces programmed cell death in breast cancer cells by coordinating the cross-talk between apoptosis and autophagy. Finally, this study found cervical cancer is no match for the powers of CBD and promptly goes on to destroy the cancerous cells.
To put all this into a list, the amazing anti-tumor properties have been found to obliterate cancer cells in the following nine conditions:
- Breast Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Colon Cancer
- Glioma
- Leukemia (Blood Cancer)
- Lung Cancer
- Lymphoma
- Prostate Cancer
CBD Reduces Inflammation and Pain
If you're looking for a natural and effective painkiller, this is it. Perhaps the most commonly known benefit of CBD (and the reason it's used most often for) is reducing inflammation and pain. This study found CBD significantly suppresses chronic inflammatory and neuropathic pain without causing apparent analgesic tolerance. Another related study looked at people with multiple sclerosis and discovered that giving them CBD effectively took away their neuropathic pain. Since this awful pain is experienced by over half of those with MS, being able to take a safe and affordable supplement without negative side effects is almost miraculous. By activating the endocannabinoid system, CBD acts as a neuromodulator for a number of physiological processes. As a bonus, this study has suggested that through its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, CBD oil can also reduce the pain in arthritis, as well as fibromyalgia, as this study has uncovered. Unlike opiate painkillers, which only mask pain and which the body builds up a tolerance to, CBD doesn't lose its effectiveness over time. Since CBD is anti-inflammatory, it helps is a number of ailments, including things like inflammatory bowel disease, as this study, as well as this, this, this, this, this, and this study found.
CBD Reduces Several MS-Related Issues
While on the topic of multiple sclerosis, it's worth talking about the other issues facing people with this ailment that cannabidiol can help with besides reducing pain. This study, together with this study, found that a combination of CBD and THC has been found to be effective in the treatment of muscle tightness, sleep disturbances, and loss of bladder control. Mice with MS with 10 days of CBD oil treatment had superior motor skills and showed improvements in their condition. Replicating this treatment on humans has mirrored similar results.
CBD Protects Your Brain Cells & Even Helps Create New Ones
As with claims of CBD being a cancer killer, the claim of it being able to promote the formation of new brain cells seems like an extraordinary one. Yet, the evidence has been found for this to be possible. In fact, if you do a quick search online for neurogenesis, you'll find that scientists are discovering that our brain is not actually sealed with a fate of brain cells calling it quits without new ones being born. When it comes to new brain cell formation, CBD was observed to stimulate hippocampal neurogenesis and reduce neuroinflammation in this study. If you look at this study, along with this one, you'll see CBD reduced short-term brain damage and was associated with extracerebral benefits. This is why CBD oil is so effective in treating mood disorders like depression, anxiety, and stress since these conditions are all related to a lack of adult neurogenesis. This would also be a good time to let you know that this study found that CBD acts as a more powerful neuroprotective antioxidant vitamin C or vitamin E.
CBD Can Reverse Cognitive Decline from Alzheimer's Disease
Tying into cannabinoids being able to protect from neurodegenerative diseases, this study found that cannabidiol has been shown to reverse cognitive deficits of mice with Alzheimer's Disease and exert neuroprotective, anti-oxidative, and anti-inflammatory properties in vitro and in vivo. This study provided evidence that CBD is able to have potential as a preventative treatment for Alzheimer's Disease with a particular relevance for symptoms of social withdrawal and facial recognition.
CBD Can Reduce Psychosis
CBD has been found in this study, as well as this one, to be a helpful treatment for psychosis. It appears to have a pharmacological profile similar to that of atypical antipsychotic drugs. Additionally, CBD prevents human experimental psychosis and is effective in open case reports and clinical trials in people with schizophrenia with a very safe track record. There has been a number of studies looking into this interesting use for CBD, as this study, this one and this one show, in regards to alleviating the negative side effects of schizophrenia. While current antipsychotic medications can produce major side effects, CBD has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in humans.
CBD Can Reduce Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress
Since people who have post-traumatic stress usually get anxiety, taking a CBD supplement daily will quell that anxiety. This study found that repeated CBD administration prevents long-lasting anxiety effects. As for those with pathological anxiety, this study found that CBD reduces anxiety in what's called Social Anxiety Disorder and that this is related to its effects on activity in limbic and paralimbic brain areas. Have trouble with speaking in front of crowds? CBD can help with that. This study and this one found CBD decreased anxiety after a test was given to measure social anxiety. CBD can also take away the anxiety someone feels from its cousin, THC. Also, if you're one of the 3% of people that exhibit OCD-like behaviors, cannabidiol can help with that as well.
CBD Prevents Diabetes
Around half the popular of America either has diabetes or exhibits pre-diabetes symptoms. With diabetes comes a very high risk of getting heart disease, kidney failure, nerve damage, and many other disorders. While it isn't certainly clear yet whether CBD is able to get rid of diabetes, it has been found to prevent the onset of diabetes. Also, it was found cannabidiol can inhibit and delay the destruction of insulin-producing pancreatic cells and the production of inflammatory cytokines in diabetics. Promisingly, this study found a remarkable reduction of diabetes development was observed in CBD-treated mice, compared with vehicle-treated mice and untreated controls.
CBD Gets Rid of Seizures
This is perhaps the main motivator of laws around the world changing in favor of medicinal cannabis. There have been reports of children who have suffered through hundreds of seizures a day completing eliminating their debilitating seizures. This study found nearly universal improvement in epileptics after taking CBD daily.
CBD Can Keep Your Heart Healthy
Move over cancer, there's a new leading cause of death in America: heart disease. We've already shown how effective cannabinoids are with killing cancer cells, and now we'll point to all the studies that have demonstrated how they are able to protect against heart disease. This study found CBD reduces the cardiovascular response to various types of stress. Another study found cannabinoids significantly decreased the infarct (small localized area of dead tissue resulting from failure of blood supply) volume. There was also a study where the results suggest that CBD has anxiolytic-like properties which help alleviate stressing the heart. This other study had similar findings as well.
CBD Can Relieve Depression
This study, along with this one, found that CBD acts as an antidepressant. The results support the effect of phytocannabinoids on mood disorders. Yet another study found that antidepressant effects of CBD were fast, continuous over time, and comparable to pharmaceutical drugs on the market, except safer, more affordable, and without negative side effects. Since cannabinoids like CBD act through the endocannabinoid system, they can influence the release of neurotransmitters in the brain which regulate mood.
Other Interesting Benefits
Some other benefits from taking CBD daily as a dietary supplement can come as a surprise to you, but they have been proven to happen. Others seem pretty obvious, but now we have the scientific backing for them.
Kicks Nicotine Addiction
A double-blind placebo-controlled study found almost 40% in reduction of cigarette smoking from people that were using an inhaler to intake CBD oil on a daily basis whenever they would feel nicotine cravings.
Acts as an Antiseptic
CBD has been found to have anticeptic properties. In fact, all the major cannabinoids are able to kill bacteria. To this day, we aren't sure yet just how cannabinoids are able to act so effectively as bacteria killers. Amazingly, it even kills off antibiotic-resistant MRSA, as stated here.
Gets Rid of Acne
People having acne problems can rejoice by knowing that a study has found that CBD acts as a highly effective sebostatic and anti-inflammatory agent by inhibiting lipid synthesis, meaning it will reduce or eliminate acne. It can work either by ingesting it or using it topically on the skin. On a related note, CBD oil has also been found to help out with psoriasis.
Prevents the Formation and Accumulation of Terrifying Prions
A prion is an infectious agent causing those diseases consisting only of protein, with no nucleic acid genome. (All previously known pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses, contain nucleic acids, which enable them to reproduce.) Think things like Mad Cow disease. Prions cannot be destroyed by boiling, alcohol, acid, standard autoclaving methods, or radiation. In fact, infected brains that have been sitting in formaldehyde for decades can still transmit spongiform disease. Enter CBD. Cannabidiol has been shown to halt prions in this study and may represent a promising new anti-prion drug. Since the incubation time for prion diseases is anywhere from 5-20 years or more, it's best to start taking CBD right away, particularly if you eat beef.
CBD Makes Broken Bones Heal Faster
This study found that broken limbs healed much faster when treated with CBD. People with osteoporosis, where bones become brittle, fragile and therefore susceptible to fractures, are also able to benefit from taking cannabidiol, since CBD stimulates greater activity from osteoblasts (bone forming cells) and supports the process by which collagen repairs fractures.
CBD Gets Rid of Nausea
This is a pretty well-known benefit of cannabinoids. This study, for example, found that CBD relieved nausea and vomiting.
