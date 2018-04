Target 2 Trap

Merkel, SPD and Eurobonds

It's remarkable that the Euro and the Eurozone currency grouping hasn't fallen apart until now. Greece could have done it in 2010 but it was avoided by extraordinary acts of the Euro governments and European Central Bank. Now those actions are coming back to haunt especially Germany who stands poised to become the "sugar daddy" of the debt-bloated southern Euro states such as Italy or Spain.They are betting that Macron and Markel and their proposed new EU architecture will pull their debt chestnuts out of the fire at expense of German taxpayers.Ten years into the greatest financial meltdown in the history of finance, triggered by the USA sub-prime real estate bubble collapse in 2007, the Euro and its 19 member central banks are at a dangerous crossroad." In plain English that would mean the strong surplus economies of Germany and northern Europe including Holland, would have to "transfer" hundreds of billions of Euros to subsidize the deficit countries of Italy, Spain and southern Europe.In 2011, in the wake of the manipulated Greek bond crisis that triggered a Eurozone contagion panic in markets,Without getting into the complex details of how Target 2 central bank balances function, they in effect allow the central banks of the Eurozone crisis countries, led by Italy and Spain, to issue state bonds which are in effect taken by the strong central banks of the Euro, notably Germany's Bundesbank. Since 2011 and the Greek crisis,In 2011 the highly-respected German economist and then-head of Munich's IFO Institute, Hans-Werner Sinn, called the ECB use of Target 2 "The ECB's stealth bail out."In 2011 the sums involved were still a fraction of the present total. Today the sheer size of these little-publicized Target 2 central bank balances in the Eurozone, especially the Bundesbank, put enormous pressure on the more prudent northern EU countries, especially Germany,With such Eurobonds, the public debt of euro-zone countries would be pooled and converted into Eurozone "Eurobonds" with collective responsibility."And yet the Bundesbank's Target claims (on Italy, Spain, etc)because they can never be called due, and are issued at an interest rate determined by the debtors, which hold the majority on the ECB Governing Council. For the time being, they have set the interest rate to zero."Now it becomes clear why Merkel elegantly pushed Schäuble aside by naming him CDU Parliamentary leader.In her first speech in March as Chancellor in the new Grand Coalition,the eurozone's crisis rescue fund since the crisis in 2013,This is behind Macron's call for a common Eurozone Finance Minister who would develop a common tax budget for the ECB member countries. Under the Macron Plan, which Merkel and the SPD have endorsed, each euro transferred from a Northern to a Southern European country would reduce the Target claims and liabilities by one euro.Instead the ECB under Draghi has been used to create what is today a de facto insoluble problem for the German and other strong central banks of the Euro using Target 2 balances as a stealth bailout.They realized Italy could be a huge benefactor by staying in and backing an EU Transfer Union. Bond market speculators like Soros will have a field day.For Germany where the demographic reduction in working age population is already apparent and will accelerate in coming years, a growing pension obligation makes German debt obligation in the long run unsustainable.is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."