A 19-year-old was attacked by a shark while surfing at Cape St Francis, near Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.The teenager was helped out of the water by fellow surfers and friends and was treated for shock and lacerations to his left knee by National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) medics."The species of the shark remains unknown and initial observations suggest that the injuries may have been caused by a relatively small shark, but this cannot be confirmed at this stage," said NSRI St Francis Bay deputy station commander Stuart Obray.The surfer was transported to the hospital and is in a stable condition.The NSRI, municipal lifeguards and local authorities at St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis have urged bathers, surfers and paddlers to not enter the water at local beaches.Obray said that the NSRI had appealed to local authorities to investigate licensed shark fishing conducted nearby from a fishing boat using a chumming method to determine whether this activity may contribute to increased shark activity."The surfers who assisted to get the teenager out of the water and the local lifeguards who immediately initiated medical treatment are commended for their swift actions," said Obray.