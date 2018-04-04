© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev



The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran - Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani - have expressed their opposition to separatism in Syria and any attempts to change the situation "on the ground" under the pretext of fighting terrorism, said a joint statement adopted Wednesday.the statement, released on the website of the Iranian presidential administration, reads.The presidents stressed the importance of separating terrorist groups in Syria from armed opposition groups who adhere to the peace agreement.the statement said.The leaders also welcomed the convening of the first meeting of the Working Group on the release of detainees and abductees "and handover of the bodies as well as the identification of missing persons in Astana on 15 March 2018 with the participation of three guarantors as well as the UN and ICRC, and emphasised the importance of the effective functioning of the Working Group which would help build confidence between the conflicting parties."the statement reads.The three presidents held a joint press conference in Ankara:He reiterated that the aim of the Ankara-led Olive Branch operation in Northern Syria was to fight Kurdish militia posing a threat to Turkey.Erdogan said the EU had promised to allocate some 3 billion euros for the restoration of Northern Syria but had not done it."Unfortunately, some major powers, including the United States, wanted to use terrorist groups such as Daesh and Nusra Front as a tool in this region," Rouhani said.He stressed it was unacceptable to politicize humanitarian aid for Syria and that the three states were the only ones actually providing it.The presidents paid specific attention to the post-conflict restoration of Syria, the Russian president said.