© Ray Stubblebine / Reuters



Europe has been weakened by a "leftist utopia" which promotes the idea of mass migration and tries to turn Europeans into "dependent clients," former Czech President Vaclav Klaus wrote in his new Eurosceptic book.The migrant influx "is comparable to the 'barbarian' invasions of the ancient world that caused large-scale regression in the development of Europe which it took several centuries to overcome," Klaus, who served as the president of the Czech Republic from 2003 till 2013, wrote in an introduction to his book 'Europe All Inclusive', released earlier in March.Some of the main culprits behind Europe's crisis are none other than left-wing parties, according to Klaus. "," the former top official stated.The European continent and mainly" according to the former Czech president. These ideologies "promote the notion that migration is a human right, and that the right to migrate leads to further rights and entitlements including social welfare hand-outs for migrants," he said.Klaus denounced "the current European elites" who irresponsibly defend and disseminate such ideologies. "The consequences of such activities do not yet fully and directly affect them or their families. Their leaders probably think that will never happen because their era will not be followed by infamous Biblical floods," the prominent Eurosceptic concluded.Yet this wave of migration is "still far from reaching its peak," predicts the 76-year-old, whose Eurosceptic views have been articulated in numerous articles and speeches. He insists that the current migration crisis is a serious and "severely underestimated phenomenon."Left-wing political parties across Europe have recently suffered a number of crushing defeats in elections. Eurosceptic, anti-immigration and anti-establishment outlooks seem to be ever more appealing to the public than leftist viewpoints. The Italian political scene was the latest to see voters ditch the ruling center-left and boost anti-establishment forces. Political experts believed the shake-up was rooted in the issue of migration.