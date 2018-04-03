Puppet Masters
When he called to congratulate him on his 4th electoral victory, Trump invited Putin to meeting in Washington, DC
RT
Mon, 02 Apr 2018 13:14 UTC
"When the presidents talked on the phone, Trump suggested holding a meeting in Washington DC," Ushakov told reporters on Monday. He added that it was the US leader who had proposed the idea of the meeting. However, no preparations for a possible meeting have been discussed since the March 20 telephone call, Putin's aide said. The US and Russia have also been at loggerheads over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK, which has sparked tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.
Trump decided to expel 60 diplomats and close Russia's consulate in Seattle after London accused Moscow of poisoning Skripal and his daughter Yulia, although no evidence of Russia's role has been provided. Moscow responded by expelling the same number of US diplomatic staff from Russia and closing the consulate in St. Petersburg.
"I would like to believe that [preparation for the meeting] will start," Ushakov said, adding that he hopes Washington puts the measures based on "absolutely unsubstantiated charges" on hold. During the March 20 call, Putin and Trump also discussed combating international terrorism and the importance of coordinated efforts to limit the arms race.
Putin and Trump have so far met twice: during the G20 summit in Germany last July and on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam in November.
Reader Comments
win 52 2018-04-02T20:48:46Z
Don't do it Vlad! It is easy to smell the enthusiasm and salivation of the Rats in that nest. Why not pick him up on air force 1 and go for a cruise with Russian/US escorts? That would be the most cost effective meeting proposal! However, Trump is not in charge at the moment.
Not even that, it's a waste of time. He net with Obama and Bush before, you think Trump is going to be any different? Easy to blame the deep state, but I think to become President you pretty much are already vetted by the deep state!
Sounds really good, an olive branch, but really, given the conflicts in the Trump camp and the Russophobia, would any person in there right mind, let alone the President of the Russian Federation enter into such a hostile territory.
That could end up being a Trojan Horse,
Someone or something intended to defeat or subvert from within usually by deceptive means
At one time this was a historical event, documented in the odyssey and the Trojan war, now it's a computer virus, go figure.
Trump is a cousin of mine 4 times removed and I, a nobody, would question the invitation. The leader of The Russian Federation, under the circumstances, should definitely question the invitation.
A meeting in Switzerland somewhere would be the most neutral ground choice. Possibly an invitation by the President of Switzerland would be one way arranging it, considering the seriousness of the present situation.
Comment: A meeting with Putin would be wise since the Skripal finagle seems to be fizzling. The ploy, however, did its job as the sheeple countries came running into the fold, buying more military equipment in the frenzy of a 'looming war'. Those countries that remained skeptical or flatly refused the accusatory scenario were noted.