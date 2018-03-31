31.03 Night snowfalls in the plain of the canton of Uri made the A2 unusable on Saturday morning.
31.03 Night snowfalls in the plain of the canton of Uri made the A2 unusable on Saturday morning. The highway had to be closed in both directions by the time the snowplows were cleared. The important North-South road link was partially reopened around 8.00 am. However, vehicles could only use the Gotthard Tunnel in dropper mode.
The important North-South road link was partially reopened around 08:00, a spokesman for the Ural cantonal police told the ats. However, vehicles can only use the Gotthard Tunnel in dropper mode.
#A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - Closed at Wassen entrance, snowfallHigh risk of avalanches
According to SRF-Meteo, precipitation was very heavy in central Switzerland: in the form of snow in the cantons of Uri, Obwald and Nidwalden, and heavy rain in the neighbouring regions.
Due to the risk of avalanches, several Alpine railway lines are temporarily cut off, especially between Zermatt (VS) and Disentis (GR) as well as between Pontresina and Poschiavo (GR), SBB and Matterhorn-Gotthard Bahn report.
According to the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF, the avalanche risk is'high' (4) in central Switzerland as well as in Ticino and part of the Valais. It is "marked" (3) in the rest of the Swiss Alps.
