With just a year to go before the UK effectively withdraws from the EU, the public has taken to social media to call for a '#finalsay' on the Brexit deal, having branded the Vote Leave campaign the "biggest dupe."Remainers are using the '#finalsay' hashtag to vent their frustration at the UK's "catastrophic" decision to quit the bloc, and to call on the government to give the public a vote on any final deal. The idea of not having a say on the Brexit deal is "intellectually bankrupt," according to one social-media user.Tweeters have taken to the social media platform to argue that it is not merely Remainers who yearn for another run at the Brexit vote, but Leavers too.The #finalsay Twitter trend comes just after it emerged that Vote Leave may have acted unlawfully during the EU referendum. Cambridge Analytica's former director of research turned-whistleblower Christopher Wylie claimed the campaign had exceeded the legal spending limits imposed by the Electoral Commission by collaborating with pro-Brexit BeLeave, among others. Now, following the allegations of "cheating" by Vote Leave, Remainers are stepping up their campaign to reverse the decision.It comes as a major academic report found that Britain would vote to stay in the EU if a new referendum were held within the next 10 years. The report, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, found trends representing a shift in attitudes, including an increased acceptance of immigration, that would, they posit, swing the vote in favor of Remain.This one tweet substantiates the theory: