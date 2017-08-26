Professor Thorsten Polleit said the EU project had once been a "very wise concept" for fostering peace and cooperation but became far too politicised and is now heading in the "wrong direction" of pursuing ever greater centralisation.In an interview with express.co.uk the eminent German academic and financierand warned their efforts to prop up the single currency are doomed to fail.Professor Polleit also predicted that, because it will be able to liberalise its economy to attract greater investment and pursue genuinely free trade across the globe.In contrast, he painted the EU's single market as an unnecessarily burdensome beast, saying it was stifling European innovation with red tape and driving up prices by putting up protectionist barriers to the rest of the world.He said: "The first signs are that the euro currency has failed and it's only in place because the ECB has dropped interest rates to zero."The bottom line is basically free trade is great for all parties involved, it brings greater material prosperity of everyone involved. At the same time for having free trade you don't need this Single Market and all the bureaucracy that comes with it."People in Great Britain have realised that this [the EU] isn't a concept that will bring prosperity for the current and future generations, so they got out and I think others will follow.."Professor Polleit warned that any attempt by European leaders to punish Britain for leaving the bloc will fail and is only likely to further demonstrate to ordinary voters how much the project has lost its way.He said: "It's the wrong direction they are moving ahead along, there's not even a kind of plan discernible at the moment. The right thing would be to start decentralising the process and giving back more sovereignty to the member states,and that's a big concern."Originally the idea of forming the EU, they were trying to set up a community that would secure peace in Europe. It was a liberal or even a libertarian idea to have free trade, a free flow of capital and people across borders and that was a very wise concept."But over time the EU was no longer pursuing the route of a free trade area but it became increasingly politicised, and the idea was to set up a centralised power structure in Brussels to transfer national sovereignty rights on to the supranational decision making structure."Over time the EU has become a very different animal.."The leading academic, whose criticism of the EU and single market goes against the grain in Germany, blamed groupthink amongst journalists and economists who want to "rub shoulders with Merkel" for a lack of real debate over its benefits and downsides.His home country has however been a massive net beneficiary of the single currency, because it is valued much lower than an equivalent Deutsche Mark would be making German exports unnaturally competitive globally.And there is a prevailing opinion amongst the elite in Berlin that the integrity of the project must be protected at all costs, even if it means forcing a no-deal scenario with Britain and suffering the economic costs that would entail.Angela Merkel's position on Brexit has been intractable despite the fact that Britain is the biggest export market for German goods in Europe, with the country selling us a massive £25 billion more in goods and services every year than we sell to them.