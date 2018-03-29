© Getty

'All emotions in check'

'Taboo'

Britain's strategy to tackle male suicide is an "absolute lottery" as it does barely anything to stop 84 men from committing suicide every week, a campaigner told RT.Amid reports of the UK seeing a male suicide every two hours, Simon Gunning, CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), said the staggering rates are the "clearest indicator that we are doing very badly in certain areas.""The issue is there are 84 men a week who choose a permanent solution to temporary problems," Gunning said. "Unable to see hope, they think death is better than life.". It has prompted CALM to launch Project84, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about suicide in the country.The project entailed the erection of 84 statues on the roof of ITV News' headquarters in London, each one representing a man who chose death over life.The government's public health body claims a single suicide affects 125 people, and that 9 percent of those will themselves experience suicidal instincts as a result. Yet, for Gunning, there is little discussion about it because of the "massive stigma attached to suicide. We don't deal with death very well, let alone suicide."A petition calling for "explicit ministerial responsibility for suicide prevention and bereavement support" has now garnered more than 165,000 signatures.Jonny Sharples, 31, whose elder brother Simon committed suicide three years ago, said he had no way to anticipate it would happen."He was a rock with all his emotions in check" and had shown "no signs of being down and depressed," Sharples said."It's quite a difficult thing to wrestle within your own head. That someone so happy and smiley was also fighting these demons, suffering from depression and having a difficult time."Sharples regrets that his brother did not feel like he could turn to someone for help."What he was feeling was normal, nothing to be ashamed of or feel guilty about. Someone could have sat with him to tell him it would be okay if he could just speak to somebody," he said.He added it is "disappointing" that it took a charity and a TV station to raise awareness about the suicide epidemic plaguing Britain's male community.Sharples echoed claims that the stigma attached to suicide is an obstacle to its prevention. "Suicide in general is not something that is discussed. It is taboo and a dark, very personal subject."Not many other ways to lose a loved one that is so tragic and heartbreaking.""But it's a very brave step to open up in such a way that you are talking about your problems,"Sharples stressed, before adding: "It is important we have a society where men feel comfortable to open up."