© Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

The smoothly coordinated and broad effort that led to the biggest collective expulsion of Russian diplomats in history was likely premeditated, the Russian ambassador to the US has said. The Salisbury incident was just a trigger.The US alone accounted for over half of all the diplomats that have been forced to leave for Russia. In addition, Washington closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle, citing its proximity to a US naval base and Boeing facilities.Pointing out that such an explanation leaves no room for the Skripals, Antonov argued that the decision was waiting for a convenient pretext to materialize."The scale of inflicted damage and the preceding information campaign speak of the fact that it had been planned beforehand - simply postponed for the right moment," Antonov told media on Tuesday."Well, gloat all you want. Especially when ordinary Americans share our grief and send their condolences. Thank you, friends," Antonov said. While the timing of Washington's decision was at the very least off-beat, the ambassador said Russia will not let itself be carried away by emotion when preparing a response.While Washington claims the expelled diplomats were all covert intelligence operatives posing a danger to US national security, according to Antonov, they were actually in charge of the fields in which the US and Russia still occasionally find common ground.Speaking of the inherent causes of the UK's and the US's growing alienation from Moscow, Antonov suggested that the "Russian threat" is needed to distract people from pressing issues at home."Our opponents hate to see a strong and powerful Russia, which has recently demonstrated its capabilities," he stressed, adding that the internal problems of countries will not slip away with more Russia-bashing.