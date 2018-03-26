East ghouta residents welcome syrian army
© Ruptly
Crowds cheered as the Syrian Army entered Ayn Tarma's suburb in Eastern Ghouta for the first time in years on Saturday,.

This came following the announcement of Jobar's main terrorist group Faylaq al-Rahman agreement to leave the area.


Ayn Tarma residents took to the streets to greet hundreds of Syrian Army soldiers entering the suburb, located three kilometers (1.9 miles) east of Old Damascus.

Pro-government forces reportedly liberated the entire Ayn Tarma Valley earlier in the week, as the remaining militants and their families departed Eastern Ghouta to head to jihadist-held Idlib province in northwest Syria.