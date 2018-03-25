© CEO Alexander Nix



"Given the mounting concerns about Cambridge Analytica's disregard for proper standards, particularly on information and data protection, we ought to know what the government contracts were with Cambridge Analytica or SCL and what access to information they had," Cooper said.

New links between data harvesting firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) and the Ministry of Defence have surfaced.The chair of the Commons home affairs committee has now called for an investigation into CA's activities after it was revealed thatList X contractors have to abide by tough rules to ensure secret documents stay secure. CA is being investigated by the information commissioner over a huge leak of Facebook data allegedly used to influence the 2016 US presidential election.Labour MP Yvette Cooper, chair of the committee, argued that SCL/CA's access to the list had "implications for democracy," and questioned whether the "information [was] being used in an illegitimate way."as the assignment was dubbed, analysed how people would interact with certain types of government messaging. The team included psychologists and analysts working to assessOver the course of the project in 2014, it's understood that MoD officials raised issues with SCL's data management. They notedThe report stated:Despite this, the MoD has since insisted that there was no recorded data breaches by SCL during the time it was contracted.According to a heavily redacted document released under freedom of information rules, SCL was paid £150,000 for the 2014 project. The company was also paid £40,000 for work carried out in 2010-11.Although the MoD has worked with the embattled data firm in years past, it no longer has any links to the SCL group. An MoD spokesman said:Cambridge Analytica has been under fire this week after a whistleblower detailed how the company had paid an academic to harvest the data of 50 million Facebook users to build profiles of American voters before the 2016 US election.Channel 4 News also ran an expose that caught CA executives on camera explaining the illegal methods used by the company to assist their clients - including the entrapment of rival political candidates in fake bribery stings and hiring of "Ukrainian women" to go on "holidays."In one recording, the company's CEO Alexander Nix can be seen telling undercover reporters: "It sounds a dreadful thing to say,Nix has since been suspended while the Information Commissioner is still seeking a warrant to raid the office. An application for a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's London offices was postponed until Friday.