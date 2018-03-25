© PA



Cambridge Analytica's offices in London have been raided by authorities. Enforcement officers for the Information Commissioner (ICO) spent nearly seven hours at the premises in New Oxford Street overnight.ICO's investigation includes the acquisition and use of Facebook data by CA, its parent company SCL and academic Dr Aleksandr Kogan, who developed the app used to gather data.ICO officers had arrived at its building at around 8pm after Elizabeth Denham, the Information Commissioner, was granted a warrant an hour earlier after requesting access to records and data on Monday. Speaking to Channel 4 News, who broke the story after an undercover sting, Ms Denham said: 'We need to get in there. 'We need to take a look at the databases, we need to look at the servers and understand how data was processed or deleted by Cambridge Analytica.'Investigators were looking at documents and taking photographs and eventually emerged at approximately 2.50am, with a van thought to be carrying evidence leaving from a back exit. The ICO added in a tweet the operation was 'just one part of a larger investigation into the use of personal data for political purposes and we will now need time to collect and consider the evidence'.The data analytics firm's chief executive Alexander Nix was suspended and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has also come under pressure to [provide] evidence to MPs over the issue.