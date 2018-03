© Ajay Verma / Reuters

Sweden will offer compensation to transgender people who were forced to undergo sterilization before being allowed to change their sex. The decision was approved by the country's parliament on Wednesday.The Nordic nation required forced sterilizations for people who desired a sex change from 1972 to 2013. Gay and transgender rights group RFSL estimates that between 600 and 700 people will be eligible for compensation following the "historic decision."RFSL spokesperson Emelie Mire Åsell said in a statement.Compensation has been set at 225,000 krona ($27,000) per person and will be available to claimants from May. The president of the RFSL, Magnus Kolsjö, said"Now we hope that the Swedish government will decide to organize a ceremony where a proper apology can be given. Then we can put this truly dark part of Swedish history behind us," he said.Sweden's history of sterilization extends much further than the trans community.A 2000 government report found thatSome 4,000 cases it could not be determined whether the subject volunteered or was forced. In 1999 the government approved compensation of 175,000 krona to the victims.