Here's part of their exchange:

'When is it all gonna end?'

In heated interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) defended the position that the Mueller investigation should be ended, and responded to the statement from fellow Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy (S.C.) about President Donald Trump not acting guilty."If the president is not innocent, why is he not acting like he's innocent?" Tur asked"Those are the top people at the FBI," he continued, "so I think he's frustrated by that, as are the American people and what we know they did and when they started this Russia Trump investigation in 2016, namely, how they used the dossier."Tur played the video of Gowdy criticizing Trump's lawyer, John Dowd, for calling for the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation."If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it!" Gowdy said forcefully. "Russia attacked our country, let special counsel Mueller figure that out and if you believe, as we found, there's no evidence of collusion, you should want special counsel Mueller to take all the time and have all the independence to do his job."Tur asked Jordan if the White House really believed the investigation was going to exonerate him, then shouldn't they want it to continue to its logical conclusion."Yeah sure, and the White House should be clear about that," Jordan responded, "they say it again today, they want Mueller to complete his investigation"So at some point, it does," he added, "you sorta do have to ask the question, 'When is it all gonna end?' or Is this gonna go on for the entire first term of the presidency? We don't know, but at some point, let's finish up, and let's get with doing what the American people elected us to do."Tur asked if the White House wanted the investigation to run its course then why was Trump tweeting his criticisms of the special counsel and why his lawyer was asking for the probe to end. Jordan ran through the accusations from many of Trump's allies that national security officials used faulty intelligence to surveil members of the Trump campaign.Here's the heated debate between Tur and Jordan: