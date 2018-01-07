South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy tore into California Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, alleging that the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is angling for a U.S. Senate seat by making dramatic statements about the Trump-Russia investigation."Some of my Democratic colleagues, namely Adam Schiff, said he had evidence, more than circumstantial evidence of collusion,," Gowdy said in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.Gowdy accused Democrats of prejudging the investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Kremlin, noting that nearly 60 party members have already called for Trump's impeachment."Almost 60 Democrats voted to move forward with impeachment. Already. Before Bob Mueller's released a single finding.," said Gowdy, a member of the House Intelligence Committee."That is infuriating," Bartiromo chimed in.Gowdy replied."[Congress] is not where serious investigations take place. It is where Senate campaigns in California take place, but it's not where serious investigations take place," he added, referring to Schiff, whose name has been floated as a possible replacement to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.Schiff has claimed to have seen "more than circumstantial" evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians during the 2016 campaign. But when pressed on what evidence he has seen,