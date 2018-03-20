Society's Child
Your privacy up for sale: Facebook is a surveillance company rebranded as 'social media'
Daniel Chaitin
Washington Examiner
Sat, 17 Mar 2018 21:28 UTC
Facebook accused the firm on Friday of not deleting data it had improperly harvested from Facebook users, which number in the tens of millions, but Snowden pinned the blame squarely on Facebook and lumped in other social media companies for being just as reckless.
"Businesses that make money by collecting and selling detailed records of private lives were once plainly described as 'surveillance companies,'" Snowden said. "Their rebranding as 'social media' is the most successful deception since the Department of War became the Department of Defense."
"Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post," Snowden said earlier in the day. "They are not victims. They are accomplices."
Cambridge Analytica on Saturday denied any wrongdoing, issuing a statement that said the firm "fully complies" with Facebook's terms of service,
The ensuing uproar has prompted at least one lawmaker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, reportedly asked Cambridge Analytica last fall to surrender emails from any of its employees who worked for the Trump campaign. The firm complied to the request.
Facebook has already taken heat for spreading "fake news" during the election and promised changes.
Last year Facebook handed Mueller its findings regarding Russian Facebook ads, revealed when the company announced $100,000 was purchased for ads from June 2015 to May 2017 by a Russian "troll farm" called the Internet Research Agency, which has promoted pro-Russian propaganda. The money was connected to approximately 3,000 ads and 470 "inauthentic accounts and pages."
Mueller later indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for meddling in the 2016 presidential election, those who were part of the Internet Research Agency.
Snowden was granted asylum in Russia back in 2013 after he leaked secret information from the National Security Agency's surveillance programs and has been there ever since.
Reader Comments
Niall You are entirely correct, my friend. Additionally, if people don't think that hundreds and hundreds of Cambridge Analytica's exist, they need to reconsider their thoughts. Simply assume that you are being snooped upon and any data you generate is being sold. I used to talk with, obviously, many, many IT, software engineers, and whatever who came for conventions here. When I broached this subject, I was surprised that some categorically denounced my "assumption" that all computer-type companies can spy through "back doors" or whatever. I knew better: I had talked with enough forthright ones who told categorically that anything anywhere can be hacked and who, additionally, alluded to back door "capabilities." Look how these companies treat their employees when they do come for conventions. They're required to wear lankyards around the neck 24 hours/day so that the company knows their whereabouts and what they're doing 24/7 while they are attending a convention. The reason given involved tracking their attendance at the various forums and seminars...but come on. I asked if they had to wear them after the convention closed for the day (if they didn't have a corporate event to attend that evening), and they told me "yes." "You work for them, and they own you" mentality. They wanna know how long you kick back with your buddies hoisting a few after the workday? Or what strip club you're going to? Part of the deep state? You betcha!!
gathering/selling/utilizing data from individuals was/is simply "the core" business idea behind providing "free service's" on internet
allways was/is
allways was/is
Look it, the entire internet is a surveillance company . You can't hide from CorpGov. The walls almost literally 'have ears'!
All the defence you need from them is to be found in speaking your truth: gather knowledge, and say what you see.
The light of awareness is what keeps them at bay, not encrypted gadgets.