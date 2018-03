© Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Saturday called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee following reports that a data firm took Facebook users' private information for President Trump 's 2016 presidential campaign.It was also reported that senior members of Cambridge Analytica met with Russian business executives ahead of the 2016 campaign.Facebook suspended the group on Friday for not fully deleting all of the data it had obtained.Klobuchar also said that Cambridge Analytica taking data on Facebook users is further justification for regulating technology companies via her Honest Ads Act, introduced in late 2017. The bill would hold internet platforms like Facebook to similar political ad disclosure standards as radio, TV and print outlets.Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) who co-sponsored the legislation, also said that Facebook's dealings with Cambridge Analytica are reason to pass the Honest Ads Act.Facebook's general counsel, Colin Stretch, testified in front of the Judiciary Committee last year alongside top lawyers from Google and Twitter about Russian manipulation on its platform. At the time, some lawmakers said that they would also like to see top executives from the firm appear before Congress.The social media platform has already been under increased scrutiny after it was revealed that Russian actors spent $100,000 on political advertisements on the site during the presidential campaign.Facebook has been cooperating with investigators. The information about the ads was handed to Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller for their investigations into Russian interference in the election.