New York Post

vs.

New York Daily News

Why did Facebook make this change?

Where does this data come from?

The results: Conservative publishers negatively impacted

CNN's traffic increased 43.78 percent.

Facebook's Response

Facebook's much-publicized demotion of publishers' content in users' news feeds has negatively impacted conservative-leaning publishers significantly more than liberal-leaning outlets, an analysis by The Western Journal has revealed.Liberal publishers have gained about 2 percent more web traffic from Facebook than they were getting prior to the algorithm changes implemented in early February.On the other hand, conservative publishers have lost an average of nearly 14 percent of their traffic from Facebook.Case in point: Two rival publishers in New York City, the New York Post and the New York Daily News, are similar in many ways, except for their editorial slants. The Post is well-known as a right-leaning outlet, whereas the Daily News has an established left-leaning slant. For example, the Daily News recently ran a headline after the Parkland shooting that read, "Brave Florida survivors plan day of action for gun sanity and to call out 'blood on hands' of NRA puppets."Headlines like that garnered the Daily News a 24.18 percent increase in traffic from Facebook, while the right-leaning Post's traffic dropped 11.44 percent in the same time period.These results are similar to the "surprisingly profound and partisan" findings of analysis conducted by The Outline . However, whereas The Outline analyzed user engagement on Facebook itself, The Western Journal looked at actual traffic driven to news websites by Facebook, which directly impacts revenue for these sites."This is not us stepping back from news. This is us changing our relationship with publishers and emphasizing something that Facebook has never done before:, and it's leaning into quality news. ...." (Emphasis added.)Based on The Western Journal's analysis - and an overwhelming amount of insider reports from new media publishers - it is clear that Facebook's definition of "quality news" is news with a liberal slant.To conduct this evaluation, The Western Journal selected 50 publishers known to receive a significant amount of online traffic from Facebook. These publishers include traditional print or television outlets such as The Washington Post, CNN and Fox News, as well as new media outlets like Salon, Vox and The Daily Caller. (The full list of publishers appears in the chart above.)The Western Journal then assigned each publisher a number between 0 and 100 based on Media Bias / Fact Check News , a third party website that analyzes publishers for political bias and places them on a continuum between "extreme left" and "extreme right."Next, The Western Journal checked the monthly Facebook traffic for each of these sources using data from global digital market intelligence company SimilarWeb and compared January traffic to traffic from Feb. 4 through Mar. 3, adjusted for the slightly shorter time period. According to available internal data, Facebook began rolling out this major algorithm change on Feb. 6.After removing the 15 publishers with the least traffic from Facebook, the trend becomes even more clear.Of the remaining 35 news sources, the 12 most liberal sites averaged a boost of 0.21 percent - in other words, they don't appear to have been affected in any meaningful way.Of the 11 sites in the middle of the scale, nine saw traffic increase. Only two - CBS News and The Atlantic - saw a traffic decrease.Among those 11, only two - USA Today and The Economist - can truly be considered centrist according to the MSFC News scale. Their traffic increased by 23.16 percent and 1.12 percent, respectively.Of the 12 most conservative sites, only two benefited from increased Facebook traffic - the Daily Mail with 3.51 percent and Fox News with 31.67 percent.The other 10 saw decreases ranging from 3.13 percent at Breitbart to a whopping 76.49 percent at Independent Journal Review. On Feb. 15, IJR announced significant layoffs to an "already skeletal staff," The Daily Caller reported. Rare, a conservative leaning news media publication owned by Cox Media Group, experienced a 68.7 percent drop in traffic after the algorithm change. Rare will shut down entirely at the end of the month, Axios reported The average impact per news site with the most desktop sessions from Facebook also varied significantly depending on the political leaning of the site.Fox News was the only conservative site that saw significant growth in this calculation.It is, of course, possible that the benefit to liberals sites and the harm to conservatives is unintentional, a side effect of Facebook's well-known "move fast, break things" attitude."How this manifests in the coming months is not totally clear to us right now," Campbell admitted at the Recode event. "These are conversations we've just started having with a lot of publishers. But in terms of us taking a big step in that direction, I think, yes, I think this is, I think this is us having a very clear point of view."Facebook has not responded to a request for comment submitted by The Western Journal last week.For the full data set, visit this public Google Sheet