© Peter Nicholls / Reuters

The UK will either back up its claims of Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, or it will have to apologize, the Kremlin spokesman has said.Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday that Russia is wrong to deny responsibility for the nerve agent poisoning of Skripal. "The Russian denial is increasingly absurd," Johnson told reporters in Brussels. "This is a classic Russian strategy... they're not fooling anybody anymore," he added.Peskov pulled no punches in fighting back, accusing the UK of "incomprehensible, unreasonable slander" against Moscow."Sooner or later, it will have to account for these baseless allegations, either by backing them up with evidence or by offering its apologies," the Russian president's spokesman said.