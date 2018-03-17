© Getty



Britain First leader Paul Golding has allegedly been beaten up in prison, just days after he was jailed for hate crimes.Golding was attacked by two inmates at HMP Elmley, on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, according to sources.It is believed the 36-year-old has now been separated from other inmates at the category C prison.The force said it did not confirm the identity of victims but added: 'The victim is alleged to have been punched by two other inmates, causing him to suffer minor facial injuries.'Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.'A Prison Service spokesman added: 'We do not comment on individual prisoners.'The court heard the pair launched a political campaign in which they claimed to be trying to expose Muslim men who were the subject of a rape trial.Instead they ended up branding innocent people who practised the faith but were associated with the case as paedophiles and rapists.Golding was handed an 18-week prison term and Fransen, 32, was jailed for 36 weeks. Both will serve half the time in custody and half on licence.During the sentencing Kevin Smallcombe, defending, raised concerns the pair could be subject to violence in prison.On Wednesday Facebook said it removed the group's official page, along with those of the leaders, after the site's rules on hate speech were repeatedly broken.Following its suspension from Twitter in December, Mr Golding said the group was looking for new social networks to join and urged supporters to follow.