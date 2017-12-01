© Jim Bourg / Reuters

US President Donald Trump has gone on an anti-Muslim retweeting spree, sharing three tweets originally posted by the deputy leader of far-right group Britain First Jayda Fransen. The three tweets all include violent videos of Muslims, including one where a teen is thrown off a roof and beaten to death.Trump beamed out his retweeted death videos in quick succession to his 45 million followers on Wednesday morning.Twitter users were quick to respond to the US president, labelling the retweets a "new low." Another Twitter user recommending he seek help for his "mental health issues."Shortly after the string of violent tweets, Trump was back on the 'fake news' bandwagon attacking CNN.Earlier this month, Fransen was in court over an abusive tirade launched against a Muslim woman wearing a hijab in January. The court heard that South Londoner Sumayyah Sharpe was out shopping with her four young children when she was confronted by Fransen who was brandishing a white cross.In October, Fransen was arrested for violating her bail terms when she went on a jaunt across Europe to spread the far-right word. During the tour, Fransen appeared on a neo-Nazi radio show, immediately after a segment on Mein Kampf.Fransen, whose group of 'Christian patriots' campaigns against multiculturalism and the "Islamization" of the UK, praised the American president's twitter activity. "God bless you Trump! God bless America!" she posted shortly after the Don shared her tweets.The inflammatory tweets are attracting fury from the Twitterverse, with many accusing Trump of cherry picking violent videos to support his travel ban, which is more commonly called Trump's 'Muslim ban'. The initial travel ban came into effect on January 27, but was was superseded by Executive Order 13780 on March 6. Executive Order 13780 places limits on travel to the US from certain countries, and prevents entry to refugees who lack visas or valid travel documents.Trump has called the new order a "watered down, politically correct version" of the prior Muslim ban."A judge has just blocked our executive order on travel and refugees coming into our country from certain countries,"Trump said in Nashville earlier this year. "The order he blocked was a watered-down version of the first order that was also blocked by another judge and should have never been blocked to start with."