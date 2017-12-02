© Andrew Parsons / Global Look Press



RTJeremy Corbyn's brother has waded in on Donald Trump and Theresa May's Britain First Twitter spat. The black sheep of the Labour leader's red flock has defended the US President's right to repost Islamophobic videos.Piers Corbyn also re-posted a message from a former far-right British National Party (BNP) activist, while insisting Trump was making a valid political point. His rant was sparked by the escalating row between Washington and London, which kicked off when Trump retweeted three videos from Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen.May said Trump was "wrong" and that Britain would not hesitate to tell him so. When Trump heard the response from Downing Street, he tweeted (the wrong) Theresa May to tell her to focus on "extremist terrorism" in the UK, and not his social media.As a result, his downgraded state visit - now a working visit - will be postponed or even cancelled, according to diplomats, as MPs called on Downing Street to rescind the offer entirely.However, Trump has won support from the most unlikely left-field corner, in the form of Piers Corbyn, who describes himself as a "LongRange weather and climate forecaster."The older brother of the Labour leader said: "PEOPLE! WAKE UP.."British MPs across the political spectrum lined up to vent their fury, including Conservative Party cabinet ministers Boris Johnson, Sajid Javid and Justine Greening.Turns out brother Corbyn has also given the far-right the oxygen of publicity. He shared a tweet from Mark Collett, a former BNP activist, which read: "Theresa May is an utter disgrace. She is an Islamic appeaser, multiculturalist & pawn of the internationalist bankers. No wonder she is angry with Donald Trump for retweeting the truth!"Theresa May is pictured in the tweet speaking with two men, presumably Muslim, and wearing a headscarf.Collett, former chairman of the Young BNP, had his tweet reposted more than 750 times - apparently by hundreds of right-wingers.Piers tweeted it to his 14,000 followers and attracted comments supporting Trump.One British man said: "Trump is one of the very few western leaders who is standing with Western civilization."Corbyn's brother Jeremy has condemned the President's Twitter antics.